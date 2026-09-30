Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs a positive injury update heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice despite appearing on the injury report with a knee issue. The update comes as Kansas City prepares for an important AFC West meeting against an unbeaten Raiders team.

Patrick Mahomes injury update brings good news for Chiefs

Mahomes was listed on the Chiefs' injury report with a knee issue, but his practice status was the key detail. He took part fully on Wednesday, suggesting the quarterback was not limited by the issue during the session.

That news will be closely watched in Kansas City, particularly with the Chiefs preparing for a physical matchup against Las Vegas. The Raiders enter the game with a 3-0 record, making the AFC West contest one of the more important games of the early season.

Mahomes is not the only Chiefs player appearing on the injury report. Defensive tackle Chris Jones was also listed with a calf issue, but he too was a full participant. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed had a more limited practice because of a knee injury.

The only Kansas City player who missed practice Wednesday was offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who is dealing with a back injury.

For Mahomes, the full participation is the clearest positive development from the latest report. His availability is especially important as the Chiefs prepare to deal with a Raiders defense led by star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Chiefs deal with multiple Week 4 injuries

Kansas City is not the only team facing injury concerns. Several clubs entered Week 4 with significant absences, while some major players were working their way back toward action.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a long list of injuries, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is expected to miss several weeks with a dislocated thumb. Miami also suffered a major setback after running back De'Von Achane was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

There was better news elsewhere. Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins returned to practice after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is also not expected to miss significant time with a rib strain.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will monitor Mahomes and the rest of their injury report throughout the week. His full practice participation provides an encouraging starting point, but the team will continue to track his knee ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Raiders.

With both Kansas City and Las Vegas unbeaten, Mahomes' status remains one of the biggest storylines surrounding the AFC West showdown.