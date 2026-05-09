Just months after becoming parents for the first time, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey surprised fans once again with another major family update. On Friday, May 8, the couple revealed they are expecting their second child together while celebrating Culpo's 34th birthday. The announcement quickly spread across social media as NFL fans and WAGs flooded the comments section with emotional reactions. The couple shared cozy picnic photos featuring daughter Colette, their dog Oliver, and sonogram images confirming the pregnancy. While fans celebrated the growing family, one heartfelt reaction from Kyle Juszczyk quickly became one of the biggest talking points online.

Kyle Juszczyk's emotional “second goddaughter” comment became the biggest fan talking point

Among all the celebrity reactions, Kyle Juszczyk's emotional message stood out the most. The longtime 49ers star commented, “My second goddaughter, I'm truly honoured beyond belief,” instantly grabbing attention from NFL fans online. Many fans called the comment “adorable,” “genuine,” and “pure family goals,” while others praised the close friendship shared between the two families.

Fans and NFL WAGs quickly filled the comments section with congratulatory messages after the couple's announcement. Marissa Lawrence commented, “Congratulations,” while Claire Kittle wrote, “the luckiest babies in the world.” Kristin Juszczyk added, “Coco is a big sister.” Basketball influencer Hailey Cavinder also joined the celebration with, “Yay!!! Congrats.”

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey shared the pregnancy news with a sweet family picnic post

Culpo and McCaffrey announced the news through a joint Instagram post captioned, “Best birthday gift. Baby #2 coming soon.” The photos showed the couple spending time outdoors with their 9-month-old daughter Colette while enjoying a peaceful picnic together. Sonogram strips placed on the blanket officially confirmed the exciting announcement.

The reveal came less than a year after the couple welcomed Colette in July 2025. Culpo had earlier described childbirth as “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences.” Since then, the couple have regularly shared moments from their new life as parents while balancing busy public careers and NFL life.

Culpo has also spoken openly about how motherhood changed her priorities. During an appearance on The Squeeze podcast last year, she admitted balancing career and motherhood felt overwhelming at times. Still, she praised McCaffrey for supporting her through the transition and said she would “choose my baby 10 times over.” Now, with baby No. 2 officially on the way, the couple's growing family has once again become one of the most talked-about stories among NFL fans and WAGs online.