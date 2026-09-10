Aaron Rodgers has kept his personal life out of the spotlight for most of his NFL career, but his most recent interview gave a rare glimpse into the relationship that led to his marriage. In an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Cam Heyward, Rodgers discussed meeting Brittani in 2017 and the years that followed. He said one decision at that time remains a huge regret. Rodgers also spoke about how losing touch with Brittani affected him, changed his outlook on love, family and his own emotional availability, and shaped his attitude to later relationships.

Aaron Rodgers Looks Back On The Decision That Changed His Relationship With Brittani

Rodgers said he met Brittani while she was living in Austin, Texas, but she was preparing to leave the United States and return to Europe. Looking back, he believes he should have made a stronger effort to keep their relationship going.

“In 2017, I met my wife (Brittani), and at the time she was leaving the States and going back to Europe. My biggest regret is not begging her to stay or just proposing right there,” Rodgers said.

The distance proved difficult. Rodgers said Brittani later became engaged, making him feel that their chance had passed. He believes that experience affected how he approached relationships for years afterward.

“I was emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I had met the person who changed my life,” Rodgers said.

During that period, Rodgers remained deeply committed to football while carrying the belief that Brittani was the person he wanted to be with. Their paths eventually crossed again after both had become engaged to other people.

“Then she was engaged. Then I got engaged. Luckily for me, we came back together,” he said.

Aaron Rodgers Reunion With Brittani Eventually Became A Turning Point In His Personal Life

Rodgers revealed that he and Brittani eventually eloped. He kept details about the ceremony private, saying only that he had prepared a surprise for her while he was in Europe.

The quarterback also gave Brittani credit for helping him repair his relationship with his estranged family. He said her unconditional love changed the way he viewed his other relationships.

“My wife deserves a lot of the credit for that, just to be able to get to that point to think about having the conversations, she was a big part of that,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also discussed his previous relationships with Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley, offering his perspective on what went wrong in those chapters of his life. Both women have previously spoken publicly about their experiences.

Still, Rodgers' comments about Brittani centered on something deeper than his dating history. He described their eventual reunion as a second chance after years of distance and missed opportunities.