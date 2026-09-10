Mike Evans did not need a full game to announce himself in San Francisco. Less than three minutes into Thursday's NFL opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, the 33-year-old wide receiver caught his first pass as a 49er, converting a third-and-4 to move the chains. By halftime, he had recorded five catches for 47 yards, pushing his career total to 13,099 receiving yards and moving him past Seattle Seahawks Hall of Famer Steve Largent for 20th place on the NFL's all-time list. A debut. A record. Before the break.

How did Mike Evans pass Steve Largent on the all-time receiving yards list?

Evans entered the game with 13,052 career receiving yards, while Largent finished his 14-season career with the Seahawks at 13,089. That gap was 37 yards. Evans cleared it inside the first half.

His 47 first-half yards pushed him to 13,099, landing him at No. 20 on the NFL's career list. The next name above him is Hall of Famer Andre Reed, who finished at 13,198 receiving yards. Evans sits 99 yards behind Reed with plenty of game left to play.

There is also a layer of NFC West satisfaction buried in this milestone. A 49er just knocked a Seahawk down a peg on the all-time list. The rivalry colors make it sharper.

What is Mike Evans' career record before joining the 49ers?

Evans spent 12 seasons with Tampa Bay before signing with San Francisco in the offseason. He left as the Buccaneers' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

His résumé also includes 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of his first 11 NFL seasons from 2014 through 2024, the longest such streak to open a career in league history. That is not a stat buried in the footnotes. No receiver has ever done that to start a career. Ever.

He entered the 2026 season with 866 career receptions, 13,052 receiving yards, and 108 touchdown catches. The 108 touchdowns alone place him among the most prolific scoring receivers the league has produced.

How has Mike Evans fit into the 49ers' offense so far?

The bigger question around Evans coming into this season was not his ability. It was fit. At 33, playing for a new team, running a different system, alongside Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey, there were fair questions about how quickly things would click.

Through the first half against Los Angeles, Evans was San Francisco's leading receiver in both receptions and yards. Purdy targeted him repeatedly as the 49ers worked to move the ball against their NFC West rival.

His very first reception came less than three minutes into the game on a third-and-4, helping the 49ers move the chains on a drive that ended with a field goal. That kind of situational reliability on third down is not something you script. It either shows up or it does not.

At 6-foot-5, Evans gives Purdy a different kind of perimeter target in the red zone, but his historical production reflects far more than a jump-ball specialist. He runs clean routes, wins contested catches, and creates separation that smaller receivers cannot. San Francisco did not sign him to be a safety net. They signed him to be a problem.