The Kansas City Chiefs are finally moving toward football that counts. After weeks of questions surrounding injuries, preparation and Rashee Rice's future, the focus is shifting toward what happens on the field. Rice is heading into a season that could shape both his standing with the Chiefs and his value around the NFL. With Patrick Mahomes also working his way back from injury, the connection between the two could become one of Kansas City's biggest storylines. For Andy Reid, however, there appears to be little left to discuss. His message for Rice was remarkably simple and placed the focus back on football.

Andy Reid Makes His Expectations For Rashee Rice Clear Before Week 1

Reid was asked about what he expects from Rice after everything the receiver has dealt with. Instead of giving a long answer, the Chiefs coach delivered a direct two-word response.

“Go play,” Reid said.

The short message came as Kansas City prepared for its Week 1 matchup with the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs have spent much of the offseason answering questions about their key players. Reid now appears ready for those conversations to give way to actual results.

For Rice, that means staying healthy, avoiding further distractions and showing that he can handle the expectations that come with being an important part of the Chiefs offense.

The stakes are also high because Rice enters a contract year. A strong season could help shape how Kansas City views his future while also affecting his value around the league.

Rashee Rice Believes He Is Ready For A Bigger Role With Patrick Mahomes

Rice sounded confident when discussing his physical condition after practice. The wide receiver said he has put in extra work to regain his form and believes he is ready for game action.

“I pushed myself everyday to get to 100%,” Rice said. “I even spent extra time in the training room. I'm pretty sure I'm 100%, but I'm just ready to get to the game.”

Rice also said he feels more prepared than he did last season. He believes he has his burst back and feels more confident in his movements. His timing with Mahomes is another area that could make a difference.

“Truthfully speaking, I think I'm more in shape than I was, and more confident in being in the spots I have to be as far as being on the same page as Pat,” Rice said. “We're both coming off of injury, so we're seeing ourselves get back to our full potential.”

That connection could become important for Kansas City. Rice and Mahomes have already shown that they can work well together, but they have not had a full season to build on that chemistry since Rice entered the NFL.

Now Rice has a chance to change that. Reid's message made the next step clear. With Week 1 approaching, the receiver's play will say more than any explanation could.