Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby are preparing for another AFC West battle, but the Raiders star made it clear there will be little room for friendship once the game begins. Las Vegas enters Week 4 at 3-0, while Kansas City also owns an unbeaten record. With both teams setting the pace early, Crosby has already made his mindset clear before facing Mahomes.

Maxx Crosby has a clear message for Patrick Mahomes

Crosby addressed the upcoming matchup on his show, “The Rush With Maxx Crosby,” and his comments showed just how seriously he views another meeting with Mahomes.

“Done. Next. We're on to the next one,” Crosby said on “The Rush With Maxx Crosby.” “We already know what time it is. KC week.”

The Raiders defensive star and Mahomes have faced each other several times during their careers. Their rivalry has become one of the most intriguing individual matchups in the AFC West, with Crosby trying to disrupt one of the NFL's most dangerous quarterbacks.

Crosby also spoke about the competitive nature of their relationship. He made it clear that respect exists between the two players, but that respect does not soften the approach once they step onto the field.

“I think it's just the competitors,” Crosby stated. “There's levels to competitors in this league and there's no higher league than the NFL and you get the best of the best.”

That competitive edge is likely to be central to Sunday's meeting. Crosby will be tasked with creating pressure and forcing Mahomes to work under difficult conditions, while the Chiefs quarterback will look for ways to keep the Raiders pass rusher from affecting the game.

Raiders and Chiefs bring unbeaten records into Week 4

The stakes are higher than usual because neither team has lost through the opening three weeks. Las Vegas has already matched its entire win total from last season after starting 3-0. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has played a key role in the Raiders' early success, while Crosby has continued to provide a major presence on defense.

Kansas City also arrives without a loss, setting up a meeting between two teams that have plenty to prove early in the season.

For Crosby, the personal matchup with Mahomes adds another layer. He knows what the Chiefs quarterback can do when given time, which makes winning individual battles at the line especially important. “He knows what it is. It's war,” he added. “There's no other words needed.”

Crosby and Mahomes may respect each other, but that relationship will take a back seat when the Raiders and Chiefs meet. With both teams unbeaten, every play could carry extra weight in an AFC West rivalry that rarely lacks intensity.