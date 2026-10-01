Matthew Stafford made a cameo in Taylor Swift's "Patient Zero" video, and the Rams quarterback says what stood out most was Swift herself. The clip premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27. He appears as one of Colin Farrell's friends at a party. Speaking on Sirius XM's "Let's Go" podcast on Monday, Stafford praised how Swift directed, produced and edited the project while also leading it as the singer. He said he was "really happy to be a part of it." Stafford also explained how his family's friendship with Swift got him the invite.

What did Matthew Stafford say about working with Taylor Swift on the 'Patient Zero' set?

Stafford kept his comments focused on Swift's craft. On "Let's Go," he singled out her workload. She directed the video, produced it, edited it and ran the show, all while serving as the lead singer of the project. A quarterback knows what it takes to lead a group, so it is easy to see why that stood out to him. His own part was smaller, a black tuxedo and a spot in the party scene.

The night belonged to Swift in other ways too. She received the inaugural Artist Director Honors and became the most-awarded artist in the show's history with 33 career wins. Stafford's comments offered a view from inside a project she controlled from nearly every angle. Cameo stories usually stay light. Stafford gave a specific reason for his admiration instead, and it was about the workload, not the fame that comes with her name.

How did Matthew Stafford get involved in Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' video?

Stafford gave the credit to his family. "It was a cool experience," he said of filming the music video. "She's been amazing to get to know and obviously amazing to my wife and my girls. It was kind of that connection that got me involved."

Stafford has been married to his wife, Kelly, since 2015. The couple has four daughters: twins Sawyer J. and Chandler Page, both 9, along with Hunter Hope, 8, and Tyler Hall, 6. So the invitation did not start with football. It started at home, which matches how he described it.

Swift also hid hints about the guest cameos. During her pre-taped appearance at the 2026 Emmys, she played a junior detective alongside host Mariska Hargitay and used clues for each name. Saccharide pointed to Farrell, who stars in Apple TV's "Sugar." North or South was for Dakota Johnson, a nod to the two Dakotas. "From the vine" hinted at Cara Delevingne, a translation of her French surname. Stafford's clue was Aries. It fits twice, since he is the Rams quarterback and Aries is the ram of the zodiac.