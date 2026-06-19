Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl has a front-row connection to the FIFA World Cup 2026, but he still won't be watching any matches from inside the stadium where he plays. The NFL star revealed that ticket prices are so high that even he plans to follow the tournament from home rather than attend games at SoFi Stadium, one of the competition's host venues. Curl shared the surprising detail while discussing the World Cup's arrival in Los Angeles. His comments quickly caught attention because they highlighted just how expensive attending the tournament has become, even for professional athletes who call the venue home during the NFL season.

Kam Curl Says World Cup Tickets Are Too Expensive

Speaking on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on June 18, 2026, Curl was asked whether playing at SoFi Stadium helped him secure discounted tickets for World Cup matches. His answer was straightforward. “No, cuz they told me, we got to pay full price,” Curl said on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on June 18, 2026. “Like y'all in our stadium, but it is what it is. I'll watch it on TV."

The venue, temporarily renamed Los Angeles Stadium for the FIFA World Cup, is hosting eight matches during the tournament. That includes five group-stage fixtures, two Round of 32 games and a quarterfinal.For Curl, paying full price was enough to keep him away from the stands.

The Cost Of Watching The World Cup In Los Angeles

The numbers help explain Curl's decision. According to Gametime, the cheapest ticket for the United States' opening win over Paraguay cost $1,137. That figure was close to the get-in price for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which stood at $1,430. Only one of the opening World Cup matches carried a higher entry cost. Mexico's game against South Africa topped the list with tickets starting at $3,968.

Prices are steep for upcoming fixtures as well. Belgium's match against Iran is listed from $978, while the United States' return to Los Angeles against Turkey on June 25 carries a starting price of $2,040 through SeatGeek.

The spending does not stop with tickets. A February report from The Athletic noted that parking near the stadium could cost anywhere between $75 and $300.

As the World Cup continues, fans will keep filling stadiums despite the soaring prices. Curl, however, will be following the action the same way many supporters around the country are doing it, from the comfort of home.