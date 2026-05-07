Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner may still be waiting for his next NFL opportunity, but the star recently added another major achievement to his career. Wagner received an honorary doctorate from Utah State University after returning to his alma mater as the commencement speaker. The moment quickly gained attention online as fans celebrated the linebacker's success both on and off the field. Known for his leadership and consistency during a legendary NFL run, Wagner used humor during his speech and reminded everyone why he remains one of the league's most respected players. Many fans also believe the latest honor further strengthens his legacy as a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Bobby Wagner jokes that family members must now call him "Dr." after Utah State ceremony

Wagner made the graduation ceremony memorable with a lighthearted moment that immediately spread across social media. While addressing students and their families, the 35-year-old linebacker joked about his new title after receiving the honorary doctorate.

"If you didn't know, my name is now Dr. Bobby Wagner," Wagner said during his speech. "And to any family members here, you need to update my name in your phone. It's 'Dr.' now. I will no longer respond to 'Bobby.' It's Dr. only."

Fans loved the moment and many reacted online by calling Wagner one of the most genuine leaders in football. Several supporters praised him for staying connected to Utah State even after building a successful NFL career. Others joked that NFL teams should now address him as "Dr. Wagner" before offering him a contract for the upcoming season.

The linebacker's latest achievement adds to an already historic résumé. Wagner is a Super Bowl champion, a 10 time Pro Bowler, a six time All Pro selection and the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His accomplishments have already placed him in conversations as one of the best linebackers of his generation.

Bobby Wagner remains one of the NFL's most respected veterans after latest honor

Before becoming an NFL star, Wagner spent four standout seasons at Utah State and developed into one of the top defensive prospects in college football. The Seattle Seahawks selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he quickly became the centerpiece of the team's dominant defense.

Wagner earned eight straight Pro Bowl selections from 2014 through 2021 and played a major role in Seattle's championship era. He later spent one season with the Los Angeles Rams before returning briefly to Seattle. Over the past two seasons, he has continued to shine with the Washington Commanders.

Even at 35, Wagner remains highly productive on the field. Last season, he led the Commanders with 162 tackles and added 4.5 sacks. Those numbers convinced many fans that he still deserves a place on an NFL roster. While his football future remains uncertain for now, Wagner's impact on the sport and his growing legacy away from football continue to stand out.