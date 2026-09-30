Layla Kiffin had a clear USC connection on Sept. 26 when she joined daughter Presley at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The visit came as USC hosted Oregon, giving the family another football weekend tied to a school that remains important to Presley. Layla shared photos from Los Angeles, including moments wearing USC gear while supporting her daughter in the stands.

USC's football team lost 41-27 to Oregon that night, according to USC Athletics. The result ended the Trojans' unbeaten start, but the Kiffin family connection drew attention because Presley is now part of USC's women's volleyball program. She plays outside hitter for the Trojans and is listed on the official USC roster.

Layla Kiffin Shows USC Support With Daughter Presley At The Coliseum

The weekend brought Layla back to Los Angeles, where she spent time with Presley and watched USC football at the Coliseum. Her USC outfit made the purpose of the visit easy to spot, with the family connection adding another layer to a busy college football weekend.

Presley is continuing her own path at USC after growing up around college football. USC Athletics lists her as an outside hitter and says she was born in Pasadena, California. The Trojans' official volleyball material also notes that she chose USC to build her own identity in the sport.

That connection is especially notable because Presley's father now leads LSU. LSU Athletics confirmed Lane Kiffin became the school's 37th head football coach in December 2025 after leaving Ole Miss. His new job has placed different parts of the family around different college programs.

Presley Kiffin's USC Volleyball Journey Adds Another Family Connection

Presley's USC story goes beyond one football game. She is part of the women's volleyball team and has been building her college career at the same university where her father once coached football. That gives her time in Los Angeles a meaning separate from Lane's coaching career.

The family had another major football moment earlier in September when Layla watched LSU play Ole Miss with children Knox and Landry. Lane was facing his former team, while Landry had another connection to LSU through her relationship with linebacker Whit Weeks, making the weekend another unusual Kiffin family gathering.

Presley has also appeared in a beachside model test shared on Instagram by photographer Nikolay Frych. The post identified the work as a model test and showed another side of her life away from volleyball. For the Kiffin family, the recent weeks have brought together USC, LSU, football, volleyball and Presley's growing interests beyond the court.