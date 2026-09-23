Lamar Jackson is not going to allow any queries regarding the Maracanã Stadium pitch take center stage at all, especially with the Baltimore Ravens preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys. Coming off the back of a tough Week 2 defeat, the Ravens are looking to bounce back in Brazil, and Lamar is making sure that there will be no distractions when it comes to that match-up. These statements come at a time when the NFL is gearing up for another big international event.

Lamar Jackson keeps Ravens focused on Cowboys game in Brazil

Jackson spoke about the Maracanã pitch situation on Wednesday, leaving it to NFL experts to examine the pitch ahead of the game. Instead of getting into the discussion, the quarterback for the Ravens made sure that everyone knows that his focus is on the result.

“I think the NFL do a great job of having their specialists go out there and, you know, look over the field. I can't worry about that. I just gotta worry about getting us a dub in Brazil, our first time in Rio. I feel we done played on bad fields plenty of times, so I can't really dwell on that. We're just going there to play football.”

For Jackson, the message is simple. Baltimore needs to deliver on the field, regardless of where the game takes place.

The Ravens head into week 3 under pressure following a loss to the New Orleans Saints with a scoreline of 24-17. Baltimore surrendered a fourth quarter lead which is evidence of a number of things that the team has to work on before the upcoming game against Dallas.

Jackson was unable to establish any form of rhythm with the player playing instead of Zay Flowers who is out due to an injury. There were also a number of sacks from the offensive line as well as some doubts about the usage of Derrick Henry in the second half.

Maracanã field conditions draw attention before Ravens-Cowboys game

While Jackson is keeping his focus on football, the playing surface at Maracanã remains a talking point ahead of the international matchup.

NFL field director Nick Pappas sought to ease concerns, stating there are "no concerns at this time" about the surface. However, comments from Flamengo players have added another layer to the discussion.

Midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta recently raised concerns about the pitch, saying that "the field keeps getting worse."

The contrasting views have continued to keep the stadium under focus since it is where Brazilian football club Flamengo plays and where the Ravens and the Cowboys will play their Week 3 match.

While Jackson and fellow player Kyle Hamilton have tried to brush off the debate, it remains an important factor as both the sides gear up for the clash. The serious injuries of the starting quarterbacks of the Washington Commanders and New York Giants have put greater focus on player safety.

For the Baltimore side, its most pressing concern is to bounce back from its loss to New Orleans. Jackson's comments seem to indicate that the Ravens will let the NFL make a field decision while concentrating on their preparation.

The Brazil match can be used by Baltimore to rejuvenate their season. Jackson understands that victory over Dallas will speak much louder than any other debate regarding the Maracanã pitch.