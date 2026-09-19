Josh Jacobs' absence has left Jordan Love with more work to handle as the Green Bay Packers try to fix their offense after a rough start. Love threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns in the opener while those numbers were not enough to prevent a 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay also finished with only 66 rushing yards, putting more weight on the passing game. With Jacobs still unavailable the Packers need their other running backs to give Love more support. The problem is becoming bigger as Green Bay prepares for its next test.

Green Bay Packers' Weak Running Game Is Putting More Pressure On Jordan Love

The biggest issue for Love is not his passing numbers. It is the lack of help coming from the ground game.

MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks have been sharing the backfield work while Jacobs remains out. Green Bay has not found the same level of production it expected from its starting running back, leaving Love to carry more of the offensive load.

That became clear against Minnesota. The Packers built a 22-10 lead before the game turned sharply in the second half. Green Bay then failed to score again as the Vikings put up the final 29 points.

Love still made several big plays through the air. Both of his touchdowns went to Christian Watson, but the quarterback also faced pressure as the Packers struggled to keep their offense balanced.

Jordan Love was phenomenal last night despite the OL getting absolutely demolished.



Love was pressured on 25 of 46 drop backs… An insane pressure rate of 54.3% ????



He was hit 15 times, with 4 of the 5 offensive linemen allowing a pressure within 2.5 seconds of the snap…… pic.twitter.com/ZlLfhvs855 — Dennis-Sutton SZN (@DennisSuttonSZN) September 14, 2026

A steady rushing attack could give Love more room and help Green Bay control the pace of games. Without Jacobs, that remains an issue.

Josh Jacobs' Absence Gives MarShawn Lloyd And Chris Brooks A Bigger Job

The Packers now need their available backs to make up for what Jacobs normally brings to the offense.

Jacobs has been an important part of Matt LaFleur's system since joining Green Bay. His power, ability to gain yards after contact and work near the goal line have made him a major part of the team's offensive plans.

Lloyd and Brooks now have the chance to change the picture. They do not need to replace Jacobs with one player. They need to produce enough as a group to stop defenses from focusing too heavily on Love.

That becomes even more important with Green Bay facing the New York Jets in Week 2. The Packers cannot afford to depend on Love throwing his way out of every difficult situation.

For now, Jacobs' return remains uncertain as the NFL continues its review. Until there is clarity, Green Bay must find another way to support Love. The answer may have to come from its backfield, especially if the Packers want to avoid another offensive collapse.