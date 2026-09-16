Josh Allen expected questions about football when he faced reporters on Tuesday. Instead, a small visitor briefly became the center of attention. A spider appeared during the Buffalo Bills quarterback's media availability, and Allen was quick to make his feelings clear. The moment was short, but his reaction gave the press room a light break from the usual NFL talk. Allen simply told the reporters, “I don't like that,” after noticing the spider nearby. The funny moment came just days before the Bills return to action for a tough Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.

Josh Allen Makes His Feelings Clear As Spider Appears During Media Session

His words were simple. “I don't like that,” Allen said.

The reaction quickly stood out because press conferences usually focus on game plans, teammates, injuries and the next opponent. This time, a spider managed to interrupt that routine.

For Allen, there was no need for a long answer. His brief response said enough about how he felt about the unwanted guest.

Fans on Twitter/X, Instagram commented how funny the moment looked. One commented, "confirmed he is indeed a golden retriever", while another told, "We found his weakness".

Another one connected it with Spider Man and commented, "Last thing we need is for Josh Allen to get Spider-Man's powers."

One jokingly added,"Finally found something that rattles him????"

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback Now Turns His Attention Toward Detriot Lions

The timing of the moment also adds another layer to the story. Buffalo is preparing for its Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions, with the game scheduled for Thursday night.

The Buffalo Bills will face a Detriot Lions team led by head coach Dan Campbell, making the short turnaround an important part of the week. Buffalo will need to quickly move past the opening-week action and focus on another demanding opponent.

Allen remains the main figure in that preparation. As the Bills' starting quarterback, his play will again be closely watched when Buffalo takes the field.

For now, however, his Tuesday media appearance will likely be remembered for something much smaller than football.

The spider may have lasted only a few moments in the room, but Allen's reaction gave reporters an unexpected story to take away from the day.

With the Lions game approaching, the Bills quarterback has plenty of football matters to discuss. Yet for a brief moment, one tiny visitor managed to steal the spotlight from one of the NFL's biggest stars.