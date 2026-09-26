Josh Allen has given Buffalo Bills a strong start to the 2026 season. The quarterback has nine total touchdowns and no turnovers through two games. That puts him in a small group with Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning. While Buffalo Bills now has another issue before Sunday's game. Two important receivers, DJ Moore and Keon Coleman, are both listed as questionable. Josh Allen has been playing at a high level, while losing one or both targets could make his job harder facing Los Angeles Chargers.

Josh Allen's Big Numbers Have Helped Buffalo Bills Start 2-0 Before Los Angeles Chargers Game

Josh Allen played a major role in Buffalo's 41-31 win over Detroit Lions in Week 2. He finished the game with 248 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also ran for 69 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

That gave Allen four or more touchdowns in two straight games without throwing an interception. If he does it again against the Chargers, he will tie a league record shared by Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson.

Allen has also rushed for two touchdowns in each of Buffalo's first two games. That is another rare mark. Only Priest Holmes, Stephen Davis and Jim Brown had reached the same mark through the first three games of a season.

Josh Allen raved about Joshua Palmer earning his trust: “Going back to last year, he's continued to work hard. Puts his head down, finding ways to get better. Constantly by my side when we're watching film, asking questions, running routes. Practices hard.”



Palmer 2 TDs already pic.twitter.com/xFXZsnvYiP — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 23, 2026

Allen now has a chance to keep those numbers going. But Buffalo may not have all of its main weapons available.

DJ Moore And Keon Coleman's Injury Concerns Could Leave Josh Allen With Fewer Targets Against Los Angeles Chargers

The Bills listed both DJ Moore and Keon Coleman as questionable for Sunday. Moore is dealing with a shoulder injury, while Coleman has also missed practice time this week.

There was at least some good news on Friday. Moore moved from a missed practice to limited work. Coleman also returned to practice after two straight days without taking part.

Still, their status remains unclear.

“Friday injury report,” the Buffalo Bills wrote on X while sharing the latest injury report.

The Bills will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo enters the game at 2-0 and can move to 3-0 for the third straight season.

The Bills have also won 18 of their last 20 home games, making the home matchup another important test.

Allen has already carried a large part of the offense this season. Now, he could have to do even more if Buffalo is missing either of its key receivers.

The Bills will hope Moore and Coleman are ready. If not, Allen will have to find other ways to keep his strong run going.