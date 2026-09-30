Joe Burrow's GF Olivia Ponton has opened up about a painful part of her past. The model recently spoke about cheating and how those experiences changed the way she looks at relationships. Ponton said she was cheated on in every relationship she had before. She also explained why she once blamed herself for what happened. Her comments came while she was talking about love, trust and self-worth on her podcast. Ponton did not connect those past experiences to Joe Burrow. Instead, she shared what she learned from them and why she now sees cheating in a very different way.

Olivia Ponton Stopped Blaming Herself After Understanding That Cheating Was Not Her Fault

Olivia Ponton said she had been cheated on in every relationship she had before. She made the admission during an episode of her podcast, “Booked, Blonde & Busy.”

“I have been cheated on in all of my past relationships. Literally every single one of them. All of them,” Ponton said.

For Ponton, the experience was difficult to understand when she was younger. She said she used to “beat herself up” after being cheated on because she thought she was not good enough.

That changed as she grew older.

Ponton now sees those experiences in another way. She believes a partner's decision to cheat should not automatically make the person who was hurt question their own worth.

????????????????????????????????: Bengals superstar QB Joe Burrow was spotted with his girlfriend model Olivia Ponton amid breakup rumors.



Olivia recently came out as pansexual.



Ponton is also an employee of Joe's.



True love is so special pic.twitter.com/W8W90CT5hK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 20, 2026

That shift appears to be an important part of how she now views relationships. Instead of looking for a reason within herself, Ponton has placed responsibility on the person who made the choice.

Olivia Ponton Says Understanding Insecurity Helped Her See Cheating Differently

Ponton also shared her thoughts on why people cheat. She believes insecurity and the need for attention from others can sometimes play a role.

“I think cheating is a sign of insecurity. If you feel the need to be in a happy, healthy relationship with somebody, and go to get outside validation that you are attractive, that is not a reflection on this perfectly great person that could be in your life. That is a reflection on them,” she said.

“That's my hot take.”

Her comments come as her relationship with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains in the public eye. Ponton and Burrow have been linked since 2024 and have appeared together at several events.

Ponton was also seen at a Bengals training camp practice in August, where she spent time with Burrow after practice.

Still, her latest comments were clearly about her past relationships. She did not accuse Burrow of cheating or suggest that her current relationship had been affected by those earlier experiences.

Instead, Ponton shared a personal lesson. Being cheated on once made her question herself. Repeated experiences eventually changed that thinking.

Her message was simple. Someone else's choice does not decide another person's value.