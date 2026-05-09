The Washington Commanders entered their offseason knowing that they needed to address the issues that held back the team in the past season, but there remains one major question that will loom large as the Commanders head into training camp: Do they have enough support around Jayden Daniels to allow him to be successful? Even though the Commanders made an aggressive push to bolster their defense, which was one of the worst in the NFL, the Commanders' wide receiver situation remains questionable, other than Terry McLaurin, leading to speculation over whether the Commanders have done enough to aid Jayden Daniels in his third NFL season.

Leaders Count On Improvement From Jayden Daniels Amid Uncertainty At Wide Receiver Positions

Adam Peters, the team's general manager, worked to bolster the defense by drafting Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, pass rushers who can help alleviate the issues Washington had last year when they led the league in allowing the most total yards. In addition, Sonny Styles was selected in the 2026 NFL Draft with the seventh overall pick.

These changes should improve the performance of the defense quickly; however, they may soon shift their focus to Daniels and his offense. Terry McLaurin will certainly remain the team's top wide receiver. However, right behind him is an uncertain situation since no one else in the team stands out.

Williams was picked up in the third round, but it will surely take some time for the rookie receiver to make an impact. In addition, rumors persist of the Commanders attempting to trade for San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk, and if they succeed, they could significantly change the team's situation in a positive way.

There were other efforts made by the franchise to bolster the safety net for Daniels. This included signing veteran tight end Chig Okonkwo to be a consistent target underneath, along with adding Jerome Ford and Rachaad White at running back to complement Jeremy McNichols and rookie Kaytron Allen.

New Defensive Scheme To Be Critical Factor For Jayden Daniels' 2026 Season

Though there are worries regarding the receiving corps, it looks like Washington is certain that Daniels can succeed if his surroundings become more balanced. With a more effective defense, there will be less pressure on Daniels, as he won't have to fight for wins in high-scoring shootout games. He might find it easier to make the right decisions, especially if the offense can run more smoothly because of a strong defense.

Nonetheless, health becomes yet another crucial aspect that will determine Daniels' fate in the future. The team expects him to have a great season, provided that he remains healthy for the entire season.