Jason Kelce has once again made his feelings about an NFL decision clear. The former Philadelphia Eagles center came to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's defence after the league fined him nearly $15,000 for a touchdown celebration. Kelce's response was deliberately provocative, suggesting Juszczyk could take the dispute beyond an appeal and challenge the NFL's wording in court.

Jason Kelce reacts to Kyle Juszczyk's $14,926 NFL fine

Juszczyk received a $14,926 fine after his celebration during San Francisco's Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The NFL classified the gesture as an “offensive demonstration,” saying the imitation of drinking beer could reasonably be viewed as being in poor taste.

Juszczyk has appealed the punishment. He has also explained that the gesture has been part of his celebrations for years and is connected to his nickname, “Juice.” According to the report, this was the first time the NFL had fined him for the celebration.

Kelce quickly weighed in on the controversy, questioning the league's interpretation of what happened on the field.

“Juszczyk should threaten to counter-sue for defamation. How dare the NFL allege false accusations? No way they can prove he was chugging alcohol. He was chugging that ‘juice,'” Kelce wrote on X.

Juszczyk responded with a short clarification of his own: “And I don't even drink beer!”

The exchange added another layer to a dispute that could now hinge on Juszczyk's appeal. The fine followed a touchdown reception that helped San Francisco build a 28-6 lead over Miami in the third quarter.

Kyle Juszczyk faces another NFL fine in 2026

The latest punishment is not Juszczyk's only fine this season. He was previously fined $20,033 after San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams for illegal use of his helmet.

The veteran fullback has also received other penalties in recent seasons, including two fines of roughly $10,000 for helmet-related violations during the 49ers' NFC wild-card win over the Eagles in January.

Kelce has built a prominent voice since ending his 13-year playing career. Through his podcast and public appearances, he frequently comments on NFL rules, officiating and league decisions.

His latest intervention puts the spotlight on a simple question: will the NFL uphold Juszczyk's $14,926 fine, or will his appeal change the outcome? For now, the league's decision remains under review.