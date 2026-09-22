Zach Ertz's return to Philadelphia has brought a familiar name back into the Eagles' story, and Jason Kelce is thrilled to see it happen. The former teammates shared years of memorable moments and helped deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Now, with Philadelphia facing a tight end shortage, Ertz is back in the picture. Kelce's reaction was full of warmth, while the reunion could also give the Eagles a timely boost as they navigate an early-season roster setback.

Jason Kelce welcomes Zach Ertz back to the Eagles

ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced Ertz's signing during the “Monday Night Football” pregame show. The move follows an injury to Dallas Goedert, who is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Philadelphia's win over the Tennessee Titans. Rookie tight end Eli Stowers is also on injured reserve, leaving the Eagles short on options at the position.

Ertz, 35, spent eight and a half seasons with Philadelphia from 2013 to 2021. His history with the franchise, and with Kelce in particular, made the reunion an emotional one for the former center.

Speaking on ESPN, Kelce shared his thoughts on Goedert's injury and Ertz's return.

“Dallas has been having a heck of a year. Really upset that he's down, to be honest with you. He's been great for the offense,” Kelce said on ESPN. “But listen, you don't have to talk me into Zach Ertz. That's my guy. I've got a lot of good memories with Zach. We had a lot of success. He's entrenched in Philadelphia still.”

Kelce also said he “wouldn't mind seeing” Ertz make franchise history during his second stint with the Eagles.

Zach Ertz eyes Eagles record as Philadelphia addresses tight end depth

Ertz's return could become more than a short-term answer to Philadelphia's injury concerns. The veteran is just 11 receptions away from surpassing Harold Carmichael's franchise record of 589 catches.

That milestone gives his comeback an added layer of significance. Ertz already holds a special place in Eagles history, and moving past Carmichael would add another achievement to his Philadelphia legacy.

However, fans may have to wait a little longer to see him back on the field. Ertz is set to begin on the practice squad, though NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Eagles expect to elevate him to the 53-man roster for their next matchup in Chicago.

The timing matters for Philadelphia. With Goedert sidelined, Ertz could provide quarterback Jalen Hurts with a familiar target and give the offense another reliable option at tight end. His experience in the Eagles' system could also help him settle in quickly.

For Kelce, the reunion is personal. For Philadelphia, it could prove valuable at a crucial point in the season. Ertz now has a chance to help his former team while chasing a record that would further cement his place among the franchise's greats.