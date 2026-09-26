The Kelce family continues to find new ways to stay in the public eye. Travis Kelce remains an active Kansas City Chiefs star, while Jason Kelce has moved into a major sports media role after his NFL career. Their brother podcast, New Heights, has also become a regular part of the football conversation. Now Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, is adding another name to that circle. She has invited Kate Middleton to join her podcast. At the same time, Kylie has shared a beauty favorite she has kept since high school. The two moments show how her own profile continues to grow.

Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Kelce Makes A Surprise Podcast Invitation To Kate Middleton

Kylie made the invitation on her Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast after discussing Kate Middleton's recent appearance in Scotland.

Kate was seen playing shinty, a Scottish sport linked to field hockey. Kylie coaches field hockey herself, so the moment caught her attention.

“Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids,” Kylie said. “I don't know. We got a couple things in common.”

She also pointed to the connection between their husbands. Prince William appeared on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast in July.

Kylie later added, “But you could come on this one. I don't know. Just a thought. It's a thought. We'd love to have you. No pressure. Please.”

Can we please leave Kylie Kelce alone? She obviously doesn't want any attention. In fact, leave Jason alone too. Just let them live. https://t.co/YU0GfqCkfB — Tony on the boat (@realfromtheboat) September 17, 2026

The invitation adds a new layer to a family already deeply linked to sports media. Jason continues his broadcasting work, Travis remains a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and the brothers continue New Heights during the NFL season.

Kylie Kelce's Longtime Beauty Favorite Shows Another Side Of Her Growing Public Profile

Kylie's own media career has also grown beyond her connection to Jason and the NFL.

Away from football and royal talk, she recently drew attention for a beauty product she has used since high school. Kylie has stayed loyal to bareMinerals Original Loose Mineral Foundation SPF 15.

Her reason is simple. She likes that it can even out her skin while still letting her freckles show. The loose powder can also be built up when she wants more coverage.

The product gives fans a different look at Kylie. Her public work now covers parenting, sports, pop culture and beauty through her podcast and other appearances.

That adds another voice to a family already filled with media personalities. Jason and Travis have New Heights. Kylie has Not Gonna Lie. Donna Kelce also remains a familiar face in sports and entertainment coverage.

The Kate Middleton invitation brings these worlds together. Prince William already spoke with Jason and Travis. Now Kylie has opened the door for Kate to appear on her show.

For the Kelce family, the latest moment is another sign that their reach now goes well beyond the football field.