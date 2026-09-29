Jason Kelce's loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles briefly followed him into the ESPN booth during Monday Night Football. While discussing the Eagles' 10-7 halftime deficit against the Chicago Bears, Kelce repeatedly referred to Philadelphia as “we” during his analysis. Pat McAfee quickly noticed the slip and poked fun at his broadcast partner. Kelce, who retired from the Eagles in 2024, clearly did not mean to suggest he was still part of the team. But McAfee's quick response turned a small mistake into one of the lighter moments of the night. The exchange also showed how closely Kelce remains tied to his former team.

Why did Pat McAfee call out Jason Kelce during ‘MNF'?

Kelce was breaking down Philadelphia's first-half performance when his former-player instincts appeared to take over. The Eagles trailed 10-7 at halftime, but Kelce felt there were plenty of positives to build on. He praised the offense, Jalen Hurts and the running game before looking ahead to the second half.

“It's an incredible first half from the Bears. If I'm Philadelphia, I'm looking at it, it's 10–7, I feel pretty good going into the half,” Kelce said on ESPN. “We played really well offensively, we had opportunities, we shot ourselves in the foot, but we've moved the ball, we ran the ball well. Jalen Hurts is throwing the ball well. I think them getting the ball coming out of the half, I've got a feeling they got a lot of momentum going their way.”

The repeated use of “we” caught McAfee's attention. He immediately pointed it out to Scott Van Pelt.

“A lot of ‘we' talk from Jason for Philly,” McAfee told Van Pelt. “We are the Chicago Bears. We are very pumped with how Case Keenum's operating this offense.”

Kelce responded with a bashful apology, making it clear that the wording was simply an old habit.

Why does Jason Kelce still say ‘we' about the Eagles?

There is a fairly simple reason Kelce slipped into former-player language. Philadelphia was his entire NFL career. He spent 13 seasons with the Eagles, won a Super Bowl with the team and became one of the most recognizable players in franchise history.

Even in retirement, Kelce has remained closely connected to Philadelphia. He visited Eagles training camp during the offseason and spent time around the offensive linemen, learning about the team's new offensive system and offering his experience.

So McAfee's joke landed because the mistake was easy to understand. Kelce was talking about the Eagles as someone who still knows the locker room, the coaches and the players personally.

The timing made it even funnier. The Eagles eventually struggled badly after halftime, scoring no points in the final two quarters before losing 27-7 to Chicago. Keenum threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing score, while Hurts finished with 153 passing yards and an interception.

Kelce may no longer wear the Eagles uniform, but during Monday night's broadcast, his “we” made it pretty clear that some habits are harder to leave behind than others.