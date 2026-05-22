Kylie Kelce recently gave fans another honest look into her family life and parenting journey. During a new episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie, Jason Kelce's wife shared a funny but honest thought about her daughters' future relationships. At the same time, Kylie also reflected on an emotional moment from her early motherhood journey, recalling how she and Jason Kelce shared the news of their first pregnancy with her parents.

Kylie Kelce shares honest thoughts about one thing she does not want for her daughters

Kylie Kelce is known for speaking her mind, and her latest podcast episode was no different. During a fan Q&A session on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie, she was asked how she would react if one of her daughters ended up dating someone from Dallas.

Kylie responded with humor but made her feelings clear when it came to the possibility of her daughters supporting a longtime football rivalry through a relationship. “I'm hoping that I've raised my children better than that,” Kylie said jokingly.

Still, she admitted there could be an exception. Kylie explained that someone being from Dallas would not necessarily be a problem if they did not support the Cowboys. However, she admitted she struggles to imagine her daughters bringing home a partner who is a fan of the rival team. “I genuinely cannot wrap my head around the idea of one of our children bringing home a significant other and saying, ‘They're a Cowboys fan,'” Kylie said.

Kylie Kelce also opens up about emotional family memory from first pregnancy

Beyond the lighthearted parenting jokes, Kylie Kelce also reflected on one of the emotional moments from her family journey. During the podcast, she looked back on the time she and Jason Kelce shared the news of their first pregnancy with her parents.

Kylie revealed that her mother found out about the pregnancy earlier than expected because she had been struggling during the initial stage. When it came time to tell her father, however, the couple chose a more personal approach tied to a family tradition.

Kylie recalled asking her father, “Are you ready to be a Skeeter?” The nickname had been part of a long-running family joke connected to her grandfather's name. According to Kylie, she and her sister had decided years ago that their father would eventually be called “Skeeter” after becoming a grandparent. Remembering the emotional moment, Kylie shared that her father had “big feelings” about becoming a grandfather and was excited to step into that role as their family continued to grow.