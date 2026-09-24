Jalen Hurts has started the 2026 NFL season well with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 2-0 after two games. He has thrown for 467 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions so far. The start has also brought more attention to Hurts and his place among the league's top quarterbacks. His numbers are only part of the story. Hurts has also built a strong record against several quarterbacks who are often placed near the top of the NFL. Since 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles are 11-0 in games Hurts started against that group. That record adds another important part to his career.

Jalen Hurts' 11-0 Record Against Top QBs Makes His Resume Stand Out

Jalen Hurts has faced some of the biggest names in the NFL and has found ways to win. Since 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 against Matthew Stafford, 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes, 2-0 against Josh Allen, 1-0 against Lamar Jackson and 1-0 against Joe Burrow when Hurts started.

That record does not answer every question about quarterback rankings. Still, it shows what Jalen Hurts has done when facing some of the league's best players.

His career also includes a Super Bowl win and a Super Bowl MVP award. Jalen Hurts won the MVP after completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

He also ran for 72 yards and scored another touchdown in that game.

TRUE OR FALSE: #EAGLES QUARTERBACK JALEN HURTS IS ALREADY A HALL OF FAMER…?



• Super Bowl LIX champion

• Super Bowl LIX MVP

• 2× NFC champion

• 3× Pro Bowler

• Second-Team All-Pro

• Two Super Bowl appearances



Career Stats:



• 18,358 passing yards

• 115 passing… pic.twitter.com/It4i9BzJ8B — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 24, 2026

Those numbers helped give Jalen Hurts one of the biggest moments of his career.

Jalen Hurts Has More To Prove As Philadelphia Eagles Move Forward

The 2026 season brings a new challenge for Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from A.J. Brown, leaving DeVonta Smith with a bigger role in the passing game.

Hurts is also working in a new offensive system under Sean Mannion. Even with those changes, the Philadelphia Eagles have opened the season with two wins.

The team beat the Washington Commanders in Week 1 before defeating the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Against the Tennessee Titans, Jalen Hurts threw the game-winning touchdown pass to help the Philadelphia Eagles secure a 24-20 win.

The next test will come against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last season, so Hurts will have another chance to respond on the field.

For Jalen Hurts, the early part of 2026 has already added another strong chapter. His numbers are solid, the Philadelphia Eagles are winning, and his record against top quarterbacks remains difficult to overlook.