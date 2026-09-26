Sam Darnold is set to return for Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 after missing the previous game with a glute injury. The quarterback was back as a full participant in practice and is not listed on the injury report. His return comes after a week that gave him more than an injury concern. Darnold also visited a trauma center after getting hurt in Week 1. What he saw there changed how he looked at his own problem. Now with Seattle Seahawks preparing for the Washington Commanders, Darnold has another chance to lead the team.

Sam Darnold Saw Patients Facing Bigger Problems At The Trauma Center And Gained A New Perspective On His Injury

Darnold suffered the right glute injury during the Seattle Seahawks' Week 1 game against the New England Patriots. The issue led to a visit to a trauma center for further checks.

The visit stayed with him.

Darnold said seeing people at the hospital dealing with serious problems made him think differently about his own situation. At that point, he had been focused on how long his injury could keep him away from football.

“I will say this, just the perspective on life that I got going to the hospital seeing some of the people and what they're dealing with, that was eye-opening, especially in the position I was in, worrying about the injury and how long I was going to be out, it was good to get that perspective, I guess.”

His words showed that the visit was not only about getting his injury checked. It also gave him a wider view of what mattered outside football.

#Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba says QB Sam Darnold will be back this week vs. the Commanders — and then realized he may have broken some news that wasn't out there yet. ????



(???? @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/fS8BIkPUmB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2026

Darnold had been worried about his own return, but the hospital experience helped put that concern into context. The quarterback now appears ready to move forward with a different mindset.

Sam Darnold's Full Practice Return Puts Him In Line To Start For The Seattle Seahawks Against Washington Commanders

Sam Darnold missed Week 2 while Seattle Seahawks still won with Drew Lock under center. The team enters Week 3 with a 2-0 record and now expects its starting quarterback to be back.

Darnold fully participated in practice Friday and is not listed on the Week 3 injury report. That puts him in line to return facing Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders are also dealing with a quarterback injury after Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow.

For Seattle Seahawks having Darnold back adds another option to an offense that has already started the season well. Still Darnold has stressed the need to take his recovery carefully.