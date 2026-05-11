Stefon Diggs may have just given Washington Commanders fans a major reason to believe a hometown return could happen in the future. The veteran wide receiver recently admitted that he has spoken with the Commanders and said joining the franchise “makes sense” because of his roots in Maryland. His comments quickly sparked conversation across NFL circles as Washington continues searching for more offensive support around quarterback Jayden Daniels. Diggs' NFL future had looked uncertain earlier this offseason because of his legal battle, but with the case now behind him, fresh speculation around his next destination is beginning to grow again among fans and analysts.

Stefon Diggs says a hometown connection makes the Washington Commanders an interesting option

Diggs spoke about the possibility of playing for Washington while attending a charity event, where he confirmed there had already been some communication with the organization. The former New England Patriots receiver grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland, which is located close to Washington, DC. That hometown connection has made the rumors even more exciting for Commanders fans online. “Yeah, a little bit. I'm familiar with the city, and I'm familiar with the people,” Diggs told 106.7 The Fan.

“So, we're gonna see down the pipe over these next couple of months what looks good and what makes sense. I definitely wanna shed some light on them and might go check them out for a little bit. It's love, it's hometown, so it makes sense.”

The comments quickly led to strong fan reactions on social media. Some fans said Diggs could become the ideal partner for star receiver Terry McLaurin, while others believed pairing him with Jayden Daniels could help transform Washington's offense next season. The Commanders had also been linked with trade rumors involving Brandon Aiyuk in recent months, showing the team's continued interest in adding another major target.

Stefon Diggs' legal victory has cleared up questions surrounding his NFL future

Before his recent comments about Washington, uncertainty had surrounded Diggs because of the legal case connected to an alleged incident involving his personal chef, Jamila Adams. Adams accused Diggs of assault during an argument inside his home in December. Diggs denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to both the felony strangulation charge and misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

His attorney, Andrew Kettlewell, argued during the trial that there was no credible evidence proving the incident happened. Jurors reportedly deliberated for less than two hours before finding Diggs not guilty on all counts last week.

With the case now resolved, many around the league believe teams could be more comfortable pursuing the veteran wide receiver. Diggs remains one of the NFL's most productive pass catchers after recording 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season. While he said his main focus currently remains on charity work and training, his latest comments have only added more attention to the growing speculation surrounding the Commanders.