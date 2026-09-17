Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford has spent 18 years away from the home where she grew up. Even now, with four daughters and a family of her own, she still misses the people back home. Recently, Kelly shared a personal message on Instagram and admitted that being away from her family “hasn't gotten any easier.” Kelly has lived through most of Stafford's NFL career away from her hometown. From Detroit to Los Angeles, she built a new life while trying to stay close to her family.

Kelly Stafford still misses home after 18 years away

Kelly shared photos of her family on Instagram. Along with the post, she wrote, “I miss home. I miss my family.” She then added, “18 years away and it hasn't gotten any easier. Anyone else move away and feel this way?”

Sportscaster Charissa Thompson responded to Kelly's post with, “I get it ????.”

Kelly grew up with her brother Chad Hall and sister Jenny. She later attended the University of Georgia, where she met Matthew Stafford. The two stayed together after college. Stafford proposed in 2014, and they married in 2015.

The couple now have four daughters. Kelly often takes the girls to Rams games so they can support their dad. But having her own family has not erased the feeling of missing the family she grew up with.

Kelly spoke about that struggle during the July 1 episode of “The Cutting Edge” podcast. She looked back at her years in Detroit and said she had a hard time finding her own identity there.

“Looking back at Detroit, I would say I was happy because I loved him, but I was also unhappy because I didn't really know where I fit in or who I was,” Kelly said on the podcast. She also said the move to Los Angeles helped her understand that she could “be what I want to be, too.”

Kelly Stafford move to Los Angeles brought a new chapter

The move from Detroit to Los Angeles was not easy for Kelly either. On “The Morning After” podcast, she spoke about the stress she felt while Stafford's future was uncertain.

“[Matthew's] very good at compartmentalizing everything,” Kelly said on the podcast. “Me on the other hand, when he says, ‘You think about the uncertainty all the time, you go crazy; I went so crazy.”

Kelly also praised Rams head coach Sean McVay for communicating well during that period.Now Stafford enters his 18th NFL season with the Rams. For Kelly, life in Los Angeles includes her husband and four daughters, but her latest post shows that she still feels a strong pull toward the family and home she left behind.