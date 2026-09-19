The Los Angeles Rams have another major concern before their Week 2 clash with the New York Giants. Puka Nacua missed Friday's practice after being added to the injury report with a hip issue, putting his status under watch. The wide receiver was one of the few bright spots in the Rams' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. His absence would leave Matthew Stafford without an important target as Los Angeles looks to avoid another difficult result. The Rams are already managing several injuries, making Saturday's practice especially important for Sean McVay's team.

Puka Nacua's Hip Injury Puts His Week 2 Status Under Watch

Nacua's missed practice does not automatically mean he will sit out Monday night. However, missing another session could make his availability harder to predict. The Rams are expected to get a clearer picture after Saturday's practice and the final injury report.

Nacua caught five passes for 74 yards against San Francisco. The numbers stood out even more because the Rams struggled to find a steady rhythm on offense. Matthew Stafford had several inaccurate throws, but Nacua still managed to create plays and move the ball.

Puka Nacua missed Rams practice today with a hip injury pic.twitter.com/FF0z4HhY0G — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) September 18, 2026

That makes his status important heading into the Giants matchup. Los Angeles cannot afford to lose one of its main receiving options while trying to get its offense moving.

Los Angeles Rams' Growing Injury List Could Make Nacua's Absence More Difficult

The injury concerns do not stop with Nacua. Jordan Whittington also missed Friday's practice because of a quad problem, leaving the wide receiver group with another question mark.

Safety Kamren Kinchens remains a concern after missing practice with a hamstring injury. Kam Curl, Omar Speights and Nate Landman were limited again while dealing with ankle, hip and shoulder issues.

The situation could force the Rams to rely on less experienced players in important roles. If Speights and Landman cannot play, Shaun Dolac and Grant Stuard could see increased defensive responsibilities. Both have mainly contributed on special teams so far.

If Nacua and Whittington are unavailable, Los Angeles could have to lean more heavily on Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, C.J. Daniels and Tutu Atwell.

Davante Adams himself was listed with a rest designation but returned to full participation Friday. That gives the Rams some relief, while Aaron Donald has also seemingly indicated that he expects to play.

The Rams will receive one more important update after Saturday's practice. Until then, Nacua's hip issue remains one of the biggest questions surrounding Los Angeles before Monday Night Football.