Justin Herbert entered the 2026 season with huge expectations, but the Los Angeles Chargers have started 0-3. The latest loss to the Buffalo Bills has put more focus on the quarterback and his choices. Herbert had chances to change the game, yet the Chargers left Buffalo with another defeat. Now, head coach Jim Harbaugh has made his message clear. He wants Herbert to improve, especially with his decisions. That stands out because Harbaugh once backed Herbert as a future all-time great. The contrast has added more attention to a team searching for answers early this year.

Jim Harbaugh's Blunt Message Shows Why Justin Herbert's Decisions Are Now Under Focus

Harbaugh did not avoid the question when asked about Herbert on Monday. His answer was short and direct. “Be better. Be better,” Harbaugh said. He added that the demand affects everyone around the offense, including Herbert, his position coach and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The message came after Herbert completed 20 of 34 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Buffalo. The Chargers also wasted a 10-0 lead before losing 24-16.

Herbert's interception came in the red zone while Los Angeles still had a chance to extend its lead. That play has become an important part of the discussion because the Chargers had chances to control the game.

Buffalo also turned the ball over five times, but Los Angeles could not make enough of those chances. Herbert was not responsible for every issue, but his mistake added to the pressure on him.

“Poor Awareness, Poor Decision. Throws him a Meatball Sub”



Tom Brady just cooked Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/UyMMJSgiE6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 27, 2026

The criticism also feels different because Harbaugh has been one of Herbert's biggest public supporters. Before the season, he predicted that Herbert would be remembered as the best quarterback to ever play the position.

The Chargers' Offensive Changes Give Justin Herbert Another Problem To Solve

The Chargers also changed their offensive leadership this year. They moved on from Greg Roman and brought in Mike McDaniel. After three games, the new offense has not found a steady rhythm.

The quarterback has completed 627 passing yards with three touchdowns through the first three games. He has also thrown four interceptions, giving the Chargers another area to fix as they search for their first win.

There are other problems too. The Chargers have dealt with injuries on offense and have struggled to turn good moments into points. That means the early issues cannot simply be placed on Herbert.

Still, the quarterback remains the biggest name in the discussion. Harbaugh's comments show that he expects more from Herbert, even after publicly backing him so strongly before the season.

The next three games could bring more attention to the issue. The Chargers face the Seattle Seahawks next, followed by games against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs before their Week 7 bye.

For Herbert, the task is clear. He needs to make better choices and help the Chargers turn their chances into wins. For Harbaugh, the bigger challenge is finding a way to get the offense working around his quarterback. After an 0-3 start, both sides need answers.