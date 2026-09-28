Josh Allen took a hard hit to his left knee during the Buffalo Bills' Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The moment quickly caught attention as fans wondered if the quarterback had picked up an injury. Allen stayed in the game and helped Buffalo finish a 24-16 win. Still, questions about his knee followed the team into Monday. Head coach Joe Brady was asked about Allen's condition, but he did not give a detailed medical update. His comments, however, did not sound like a major reason for concern.

Joe Brady's Update Suggests The Buffalo Bills Are Not Panicking Yet

Joe Brady did not give a clear diagnosis on Josh Allen's knee. He did say that he is not usually too concerned about the quarterback's availability.

Brady also noted that Allen is normally a little banged up on Mondays after games. That was enough to give Buffalo Bills fans some relief, although it does not confirm that Allen is completely fine.

The Bills will have a better idea once Allen goes through the week's practices. His workload and movement will be worth watching before the team faces its next opponent.

Joe Brady on Josh Allen's knee injury: "We're gonna have to see how they progress these next couple days. Josh is always a little (gimpy) after the game."



Doesn't seem to be much concern pic.twitter.com/rdVrbOhfNO — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 28, 2026

For now, Brady's comments suggest the Buffalo Bills are not treating the knee issue as a major problem. But the team will still need to be careful with its most important player.

Josh Allen's Week 3 Performance Shows Why Buffalo Needs Him Healthy

Allen has been a major part of the Buffalo Bills' perfect 3-0 start. Against the Chargers, he ran for two touchdowns and helped Buffalo recover from a difficult opening.

Those two scores took Allen to 85 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career. That moved him level with former Bills star Marshawn Lynch on the league's all-time rushing touchdown list.

Allen also reached 108 total touchdowns with Buffalo. That tied him with Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas for the most touchdowns in franchise history.

His rushing numbers have made the start even more unusual. Allen became only the fourth player in NFL history to record multiple rushing touchdowns in each of his team's first three games of a season. Jim Brown, Stephen Davis and Priest Holmes also reached that mark.

That production shows why the Bills need Allen ready for the next game. His running ability is a big part of his game, but it also means he takes more contact than many quarterbacks.

Buffalo has started 3-0 and has already beaten three teams that finished above .500 last season. The team has built strong early momentum, but keeping Allen healthy will remain important as the season moves forward.

For now, Joe Brady's comments offer some comfort. They do not provide a final answer on Allen's knee. The next few practices should give the Buffalo Bills a clearer picture of whether their quarterback is ready to continue without restrictions.