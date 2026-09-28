Brian Dawkins' biggest hits became part of a Homeland Security social media post about migrants approaching the US border, but the NFL did not want the footage used that way. The department shared the video Sunday after an account claimed a “huge migrant caravan” was heading toward the southern border. It featured Dawkins' pregame words and several hard hits from his NFL career. The league then asked DHS to remove the post, while Dawkins made clear that he had not approved the use of his name or image.

Why the NFL wanted the video removed

The DHS 39-second video opened with Dawkins saying, “The time has come,” before showing a series of his most physical plays. The agency added the caption, “Our time has come,” linking the former Eagles safety's hard-hitting style to its message about the reported migrant caravan.

DHS said Border Patrol was tracking a group of migrants from Honduras and used football language in its response. “DHS is playing lockdown defense at the border. We will use every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe,” the department said.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed Monday that the league had requested the video's removal. According to CBS Sports, neither the NFL nor the Eagles had permitted DHS to use the footage. Dawkins addressed the issue on X as well. “I have respectfully not given permission to anyone other than those I currently do business with to use my NIL,” he wrote. The video remained online Monday evening despite the NFL's request.

Brian Dawkins' NFL career and the video

Dawkins spent 16 seasons in the NFL, with most of his career coming in Philadelphia before he finished with the Denver Broncos. The Eagles selected him in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft, and his aggressive style made him one of the league's most recognized defensive players.

He earned nine Pro Bowl selections and multiple All-Pro honors before retiring in 2011. Dawkins entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 after helping the Eagles reach four straight NFC championship games from 2001 through 2004. Philadelphia reached Super Bowl XXXIX during that run.

The DHS post was not the first time government officials used football footage in a political message. In March, the White House shared a video combining NFL and NCAA hits with footage of airstrikes on Iranian targets. That video also remained online. For the Dawkins post, the NFL publicly confirmed its request, while DHS did not address the request in its statement.