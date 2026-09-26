Shedeur Sanders is not getting the starting job yet, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback is still finding ways to stay ready. Before the Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers, Sanders shared a look at his day away from team work. He visited schools in East Cleveland and helped with a donation of 500 backpacks. He also spent time throwing with former Colorado teammate Jimmy Horn Jr. The extra work matters for Sanders because he remains behind Deshaun Watson on the Browns depth chart.

Shedeur Sanders Keeps Working Behind Deshaun Watson While Cleveland Gives Its Starter More Time

Sanders is still waiting for his chance in Cleveland. The situation looked different after Watson struggled in the Browns' season opener facing Jacksonville Jaguars, when questions about the quarterback position started to grow.

But Watson responded in Week 2 facing Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns as Cleveland won 23-19.

That performance gave Watson more time as the starter.

Head coach Todd Monken has also continued to back Watson and believes there is still room for him to improve.

"I see him as still a very young player that is going to continue to grow," Monken said.

Monken also said Watson had his best week of practice before the Browns faced Carolina.

Uh Oh: Browns star QB Deshaun Watson says he "never tries to go at war with the fans" ahead of the Browns' home opener.



Cleveland fans absolutely hate him and have been calling for Shedeur Sanders to replace him.



????????????pic.twitter.com/Onmdu6t8cZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2026

For Sanders, that means the path to the field has become harder again. He can only wait and stay ready while Watson remains in control of the offense.

Tony Grossi's Browns Prediction Raises A Bigger Question About Shedeur Sanders' Future In Cleveland

The bigger concern for Sanders is no longer just when he will play. It is whether he will still be with the Browns next season.

ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi gave a blunt prediction about the quarterback's future.

"See, anything I say is going to sound like I want this to happen, and that's not what you're asking me. You're asking me what I think will happen. I don't think he's with the team next year," Grossi said.

Grossi believes Cleveland could keep Taylen Green and Dillon Gabriel while adding a rookie and a veteran quarterback. If that happens, Sanders could face another crowded quarterback room.

As a rookie, he played in eight games and started seven. He threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His latest work also shows that he is not sitting back. Sanders threw with former Colorado teammate Jimmy Horn Jr., who joined the Browns practice squad on September 18.

For now, Sanders has one clear job. Stay ready, keep improving and make his next opportunity count.