Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy knows what life can look like for a single mother. His mother, Nicky Jones, raised him while working multiple jobs to keep their family going. Years later, that childhood experience helped shape Worthy's work away from football through The Worthy 1s, a foundation supporting single mothers and children in Kansas City. The scale of the community is large. According to KCTV5, Kansas City has more than 61,000 single mothers raising over 115,000 children. Worthy's foundation has built programmes around financial empowerment, mentorship, education and family support, giving his NFL platform a purpose rooted in his own upbringing.

How Nicky Jones' Struggles Shaped Xavier Worthy's Mission To Help Single Moms

Worthy did not grow up watching his mother take an easy route. Jones raised him as a young single mother and worked multiple jobs while trying to provide a stable home. Those years became an important part of Worthy's story as he moved through high school, college and eventually reached the NFL.

His mother's sacrifices also stayed with him after football changed his life. Instead of keeping that story within his family, Worthy used it as the foundation behind The Worthy 1s.

In 2025, the organisation had eight programmes aimed at helping families handle everyday challenges. Its work included back-to-school support, youth mentorship, education grants, job-readiness workshops and family support events.

The focus also goes beyond simply giving financial assistance. The programmes aim to provide mothers with resources, guidance and opportunities while supporting their children at the same time.

Worthy has directly credited his mother when discussing the reason behind the initiative. In a local interview reported by KCTV5 in November 2025, he explained what he wanted single mothers to know.

“I just want single moms to know they're not alone,” Worthy said in the interview. “My mom was my hero, and I want to help women like her.”

Xavier Worthy's NFL Platform Now Reaches Thousands Of Kansas City Families

That personal connection gives The Worthy 1s a clear link to Worthy's journey. The foundation is trying to reach a community that KCTV5 reported includes more than 61,000 single mothers and over 115,000 children.

Its eight programmes cover several needs, including education, employment preparation, youth development and family support. That range allows the organisation to address more than one part of a mother's daily struggle.

Worthy entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 after starring at Texas. His football career gave him a much larger platform, but his community work traces back to a much earlier chapter of his life.

He grew up watching Nicky Jones work multiple jobs and carry the responsibility of raising him. Now, The Worthy 1s gives him a way to support mothers facing similar challenges across Kansas City, turning a deeply personal part of his childhood into a wider community effort.