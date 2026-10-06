Trenton Simpson has answered a lot of questions about his place in the Ravens' defence over the first four weeks. The 25-year-old linebacker produced his strongest outing yet in Sunday's 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans, finishing with nine tackles and his first NFL interception. He now has 26 tackles, five tackles for loss and one interception this season. According to Ravens Communications, no other AFC defender has matched those numbers across all three categories. That is quite a shift for someone who lost his starting role last season.

Simpson's confidence has changed his Ravens outlook

The numbers tell part of Simpson's story. What stands out more is the work behind them. He went into the offseason without a guaranteed role after spending much of 2025 behind rookie Teddye Buchanan. Rather than dwell on that setback, the former Clemson linebacker changed his approach and put more into his preparation.

Simpson said he “dedicated my life to the game” and started arriving at the facility early to work with Inside Linebackers Coach Tyler Santucci. That extra time has helped him settle into the defence, react quicker and trust his first read instead of second-guessing himself.

“I finally feel like I have been playing with the confidence in who I am,” Simpson said.

That confidence was easy to spot against Tennessee. Simpson recognised Cam Ward's shovel pass, stepped in for the interception on the opening drive and returned it 24 yards. Baltimore then needed only five plays to turn the turnover into a Derrick Henry touchdown.

Still, the interception was only one part of Simpson's afternoon. He led Baltimore with nine tackles and posted a 72.0 PFF grade. His 75.5 grade against the run was also the highest mark among Ravens defenders.

Baltimore is finally using Simpson's full skill set

Simpson has also been given more room to show what he can do in Jesse Minter and Anthony Weaver's defence. His speed gives him the range to chase plays from behind, while his strength makes him useful closer to the line. He can also handle coverage duties without forcing the Ravens to change their personnel.

That versatility has made him more difficult for opposing offences to predict. Simpson had four tackles and two tackles for loss against Indianapolis, six tackles against New Orleans, seven tackles and two tackles for loss against Dallas, and then nine tackles against Tennessee. The consistency is perhaps more encouraging than any single performance.

There is another reason this stretch matters. Simpson is playing in a contract year, and Baltimore is getting a glimpse of the player it expected when it selected him in the third round of the 2023 draft. His athletic ability was never really in doubt. Finding consistency was the challenge.

The Ravens can now use Simpson alongside Roquan Smith and Teddye Buchanan in different combinations, giving Minter another defender who can handle several jobs without taking him off the field.

Simpson summed up his approach simply: “I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. And when you play that way, and you play with no fear. I am confident in what I see, I trust it, and I just go. At the end of the day, if you play fast and give everything you have, I think it always works out.”