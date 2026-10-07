Tom Brady once ended a phone call with biographer Lars Anderson for a reason that had nothing to do with football. It was April 2021, and Brady happened to call while Anderson was spending time with his mother, whom he had not seen in two years. Anderson told him he could not talk at that moment, and Brady did not push back. Years later, while reporting on Brady's life, Anderson learned about another side of the quarterback's approach to privacy, one he traced back to Gisele Bündchen.

The Trick Tom Brady Learned From Gisele Bündchen

Anderson discovered Brady's unusual phone habit while reporting his new biography, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness. The author said Brady changed his number “all the time,” and credited Bündchen with teaching him the trick.

The detail landed alongside a story about the last time Anderson actually spoke with Brady. On April 5, 2021, the author was at home when Brady called him. Anderson had been waiting to reconnect with the quarterback, but his mother had just arrived after he had not seen her for two years. He faced what he described as a “moral dilemma” and told Brady he could not talk.

Brady's response caught Anderson off guard. “Lars, go be with your family. We'll get it done,” he said, according to the author. That call became their last conversation.

For Anderson, the phone-number detail offered something different from the usual Brady stories. It showed a practical way the seven-time Super Bowl champion kept control over who could reach him, rather than simply relying on the privacy that fame rarely allows.

Gisele Bündchen's private side shaped the habit

Gisele Bündchen had spent years in the public eye, but she wanted a quieter life. Which became completely clear after her split from Brady.

In a 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bündchen pushed back against speculation surrounding her divorce and said she wanted to focus on her work and children. She described herself as someone who wanted to live close to nature and raise her children in peace.

That instinct toward privacy carried into other parts of her life. She kept her 2025 pregnancy private and later kept her marriage to Joaquim Valente away from the spotlight for a period of time. The couple welcomed their son in February 2025. Brady and Bündchen spent years in the spotlight as one of the biggest couples in sports and entertainment. Their divorce in October 2022 got a lot of attention, but things became much quieter between them after that.