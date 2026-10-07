Tavia Hunt is pushing back on one of the oldest criticisms surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Chiefs escaped the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 on Sunday, Hunt used Instagram Stories to challenge the idea that Kansas City regularly benefits from favorable officiating. Her post came as the Chiefs moved to 4-0, giving fresh life to a debate that has followed the team through its recent run of success. Hunt pointed to a specific play involving Chris Jones and argued that the footage told a different story from the narrative often aimed at the Chiefs.

Tavia Hunt points to Chris Jones play after Chiefs win

The wife of Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt shared the post Monday, Oct. 5, focusing on a play in which Jones appeared to be held in the end zone without drawing a penalty.

“So sick of the past narrative that the Chiefs get all the calls,” Hunt, 54, wrote alongside the footage. “Stats don't lie and neither does film — so I'm leaving this here.”

The post was less about celebrating another Kansas City win than questioning why the conversation around the team so often returns to officiating. The Chiefs have had plenty of success to invite scrutiny, but Hunt's point was that missed calls can also go against them.

That distinction matters because the criticism has become part of the broader Chiefs conversation. A close game can quickly shift attention from what happened on the field to whether officials helped decide it.

Kansas City also has a recent season that complicates the idea that everything has gone its way. The Chiefs missed the playoffs last season for the first time in a decade. Before that, however, they had won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023.

Patrick Mahomes has heard the same debate before

Patrick Mahomes has previously acknowledged that winning tends to bring more attention to officiating controversies. Ahead of the Chiefs' attempt at a Super Bowl three-peat in January 2025, the quarterback addressed the subject during a weekly appearance on local radio.

“I‘ve kind of learned that no matter what happens during the game, that something's going to come out about it if you win and you continue to win, so I don't really pay attention to it,” Mahomes, 31, said.

He also stressed that officials are trying to make the best calls and that players ultimately determine the result.

The officiating debate has even blended with another unusual theory around Kansas City. During the 2025 postseason, former NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino recalled his brother's belief that the league was “rigged” and that the so-called Taylor Swift Effect was influencing outcomes.

“My brother is like, ‘They want Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl,' ” Blandino said on SiriusXM Radio. “One-hundred and fifty million people are gonna watch the Super Bowl regardless of Taylor Swift being there. Like enough, stop.”

Blandino then dismissed the idea of a scripted league by pointing to his own experience in officiating.

“[He says] the league is rigged and that I can't say anything about it. I say, ‘Listen, hey, I think if there was a script, I think the head of officiating would be pretty important in that process and no one ever invited me in the room.' ”

For Hunt, the latest post brings the focus back to something much simpler: the film. Her argument is that Chiefs games should not be judged through one familiar narrative when the actual plays can show something else.