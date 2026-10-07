The Philadelphia Eagles had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and the ball near the Los Angeles Rams' goal line. A score there could have made things very difficult for the Rams. Instead, Philadelphia failed to finish the drive, and the game quickly went the other way. The loss marked the Eagles' second straight after opening the season 2-0. While breaking down the game with Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski focused on one number that told much of the story: Philadelphia went 0-for-12 on third down.

Rob Gronkowski questions Eagles after Rams loss

Edelman brought up the third-down struggles during the discussion, and Gronkowski's response was direct.

“Oh, that's not good at all. If you don't convert a third down, I doubt you're ever going to win,” Gronkowski said on NFL on FOX and The Gronk & Jules Show.

The number was hard to overlook. Philadelphia finished the game with only 172 total yards and failed to score in the second half. After leading 20-10, the Eagles watched the Rams come back and take the game. Gronkowski then looked beyond the final score. He pointed to Philadelphia's offensive line and said it has not looked as strong as the unit that helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2025.

The Eagles were missing other key players, too. Saquon Barkley dealt with a hamstring injury, while DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Landon Dickerson were among those unavailable. Tank Bigsby was later placed on injured reserve.

Eagles face more pressure after costly fourth-quarter decision

Philadelphia had one more chance to change the game late in the fourth quarter. With the Eagles facing fourth-and-goal from the Rams' 2-yard line, Nick Sirianni chose to keep the offense on the field rather than take a short field goal.

Jalen Hurts looked for Darius Cooper, but the pass fell incomplete. What followed made the decision even more costly. The Rams went 98 yards for a touchdown, turning a Philadelphia possession into a major swing in the game. Sirianni accepted responsibility afterward. “You go for it, and you get it, great. You go for it, and you don't get it, that's on the head coach. We didn't get it, so that's on me,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles had other chances to keep drives alive, but the offense could not make enough plays. Philadelphia went 1-for-4 on fourth down and struggled to move the ball for much of the second half. Now at 2-2, the Eagles have lost two games in a row after their fast start. The losses to Chicago and Los Angeles have brought more attention to the offense, the injuries and the team's struggles up front.