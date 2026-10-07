The NFL handed down suspensions to two of its own officials on Monday after separate incidents during Week 4 games on Sunday were caught on camera and spread widely across social media. Line judge Jeff Seeman was suspended for two games without pay following an incident with Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Referee Adrian Hill received a one-game ban without pay after an interaction with Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson. Both suspensions were issued by NFL vice president of officiating Ramon George for what the league described as unprofessional conduct toward a player. It is the first time in NFL history that two officials have been suspended in the same week.

What Jeff Seeman and Adrian Hill Did on the Field

Seeman's incident occurred in the final minutes of the Cardinals' 36-34 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. McBride had been lobbying for a pass interference call when Seeman was caught on camera appearing to direct an expletive at the tight end. The video, which circulated rapidly on social media, showed Seeman's animated reaction in clear view of cameras positioned near the sideline.

Hill's incident was different in tone but similar in outcome. During the Vikings' 15-10 win over the Miami Dolphins, Hill was inadvertently knocked over during play. When Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson tried to help him back to his feet, Hill shouted at Wilson and pointed for him to get away. Wilson's response, shared widely after the game, was to call it funny rather than confrontational. The video was enough for the league to act.

NFL Referees Association Pushes Back on Suspension Severity

The NFL Referees Association pushed back strongly against the league's decision, calling the suspensions excessive and inconsistent with past precedent and saying the union would challenge their severity. NFLRA executive director Scott Green acknowledged officials must conduct themselves professionally but argued that holding officials accountable while ignoring or minimising the conduct directed at them is neither fair nor effective.

NFLPA executive director JC Tretter took the opposite position. "This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable," he posted. "Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard." The suspensions cover Week 5 for Hill and Weeks 5 and 6 for Seeman.