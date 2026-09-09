Seattle had just raised its Super Bowl banner. The crowd at Lumen Field was loud, the mood was electric, and the Seahawks were ready to begin their title defense against the same team they beat in February. Then came the fifth play of the game. Dre'Mont Jones, a former Seahawk now in New England's colors, brought Darnold down hard on a coverage sack. Darnold got up limping, waved off the training staff, dug his right hand into his hip, and eventually made his way into the blue medical tent. He never came back. Drew Lock put his helmet on.

How did Sam Darnold's injury happen and how serious is it?

It was third-and-6 late in Seattle's first drive. The Seahawks had moved the ball well to that point, picking up two first downs with relative ease. Darnold dropped back, couldn't find an outlet, tried to create something with his legs, and Jones got to him. It looked routine from the outside. Then the replay came, and Darnold was clearly favoring his right side as he trotted off.

NBC's Kaylee Hartung described the scene from the sideline: "You could see Sam flanked there by the team's head trainer and their head orthopedic surgeon. When Sam first came off the field, he was waving the training staff off. You could see him digging his right hand into his right hip, trying to keep it loose. By the time the trainer talked him into going into the blue tent for evaluation, Sam started to limp. You could see him as he left the field. He's now in the X-ray room."

The Seahawks officially listed him as questionable to return with a hip injury. He completed one of two passes for 13 yards before exiting. That was the entire Darnold stat line for opening night.

Lock entered and the Seahawks tried to keep moving. But there was no hiding what just happened.

What does losing Darnold mean for Seattle's Super Bowl repeat chances?

This is the question the entire NFL world is now sitting with. Darnold had a genuinely strong 2025 season, finishing with 4,048 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions across the regular season. He carried Seattle through a brutal playoff run, threw for 202 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl itself, and arrived in 2026 as one of the more credible championship-defending quarterbacks the league has seen in years.

The backup situation is thin. Lock's entire 2025 contribution was two completions, 15 passing yards, and six rushing attempts that collectively went nowhere. Jalen Milroe is listed as the emergency third option but was inactive Wednesday night.

Seattle is chasing history. Only two franchises this century have won consecutive Super Bowls. Darnold being healthy is not just important to this game. It is central to whether that pursuit is even possible.