Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce put their Chiefs fame to work for Kansas City on June 1, 2024. The NFL besties joined the 15th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, which raised $3,973,637 for Children's Mercy. The fundraiser brought the QB-TE duo together along with Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Heidi Gardner and other celebrities. The nearly $4 million total also pushed Big Slick's 15-year fundraising total past $25 million.

Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce Helped Bring In Nearly $4 Million

Mahomes and Kelce gave the charity night some Chiefs flair. The duo appeared onstage in Chiefs jerseys, and organizers later auctioned the jerseys for $250,000.

The QB also threw signed footballs into the crowd, with each one raising $15,000.

The event supports Children's Mercy in Kansas City, with Big Slick raising money for pediatric care and cancer research. Richard Christy, a Kansas City-area native and former drummer who attended the event, later talked about the fundraiser during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“It's a charity for the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. It's great. They raised almost $4 Million this year. It is awesome,” Christy said.

Christy also spent time with Mahomes and Kelce during the weekend. He also praised Jason Kelce because of how sweetly he treated him.

“He's the nicest, sweetest, most down to earth guy,” Christy said of Kelce during the same appearance. “He remembers me [and] gives me a big hug when he sees me, which is mind-blowing.”

Their Kansas City Charity Work Goes Beyond Big Slick

The Big Slick fundraiser was not the first time Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce teamed up to help a Kansas City family. On Nov. 14, 2018, the Chiefs stars surprised a mom and her four kids at the Guadalupe Center. They brought food and holiday gifts, while Kansas City Southern and the Guadalupe Centers arranged help with the family's home utility bills for an entire year.

Mahomes later explained what the visit meant to him.“It meant a ton to be part of that, and not just for me, but for the family,” Mahomes said after the visit. “That mom does so much and those kids are great kids. She earned everything that she got today and a thousand times more.”

Kelce also spoke about the family after the visit.“This was a special group right here. They were picked by the Guadalupe Center for a reason,” Kelce said.

He further added, “You could tell how much this mother loves her four kids and on top of that, you can see how much those kids love their mother. It was all-around just a fun experience to be here.”

From helping one Kansas City family with a year of utility bills to helping raise nearly $4 million at Big Slick, Mahomes and Kelce have repeatedly used their NFL platform in their hometown.