Patrick Mahomes signed a reworked Chiefs contract on June 10 that adds two seasons and runs through 2033. The deal is worth $504.75 million, the first in NFL history to top half a billion dollars. Yet Celebrity Net Worth still puts his fortune at about $160 million. That gap has a simple explanation. Net worth tracks what he has already earned and kept, and Mahomes gets paid one year at a time. He is due $56.75 million in cash this season. The big checks start in 2027, when the new money kicks in at about $64 million a year.

How does Patrick Mahomes' $504.75 million contract affect his $160 million net worth?

It helps, but slowly. The $504.75 million covers eight seasons, 2026 through 2033, and averages about $63.1 million a year. Only $239.05 million of it is new money from the two added years. Mahomes collects $56.75 million this year, and his annual pay rises to $70 million by 2033. The headline total is a schedule, not a deposit. The net worth number only grows as each check arrives.

The guarantees may matter more than the total. Reports say $150 million was fully guaranteed at signing, with more protected over time. That is real security for a quarterback who tore his ACL and LCL in December 2025. Coach Andy Reid called him "the whole package" when the deal came out.

The raise also fixed a problem. His old average of $45 million a year ranked 13th among quarterbacks, behind Dak Prescott's league-leading $60 million. Per game, the new $64 million average works out to about $3.76 million over a 17-game season.

Career pay and net worth also differ. Spotrac lists his NFL earnings at about $232 million through 2025, already above the $160 million estimate. Taxes, agent fees and spending usually explain a gap like that, and the estimate is only that.

How much more can Patrick Mahomes earn beyond the Chiefs contract?

Football pay is only part of it. Forbes projects Mahomes will earn more than $84 million in 2026, which ranks him 15th among the world's top earning athletes. Part of the difference over his $56.75 million cash pay likely comes from off-field deals. Adidas, State Farm and Oakley are among his endorsement partners. He also holds minority stakes in the Royals, Sporting Kansas City, the Kansas City Current and the Alpine Formula 1 team. Few details of those stakes are public, so their weight in his net worth is hard to judge.

Scheduled pay alone adds up fast. Celebrity Net Worth's table has his NFL cash near $737 million through 2033, before endorsements and incentives. Yahoo Sports has floated $1 billion in career earnings if he plays into his mid-40s. At about $64 million a year, he would need just over four more seasons after 2033 to get there. The Chiefs and Mahomes have reworked his contract three times in the past six years, so another change before 2033 would not surprise anyone.