Mack Hollins, the popular Patriots wide receiver had one of his better games this Sunday. The champ caught six passes for 87 yards against the Jaguars. But an unexpected late taunting penalty added a frustrating afternoon for New England and could now bring another fine for the veteran receiver. The Patriots were already down 28-3 in the fourth quarter when Hollins caught a 9-yard pass on third down. The reception set up fourth-and-1. Hollins was then flagged for taunting after the play which moved New England back 15 yards and turned the situation into fourth-and-16.

How Mack Hollins' Penalty Added To Patriots' Problems

The Patriots could not recover from the penalty. Andy Borregales kicked a 40-yard field goal but New England never found a way back into the game. Jacksonville responded with a Bhayshul Tuten touchdown and completed a 35-6 victory. The loss dropped New England to 1-2 while the Jaguars improved to 2-1.

Hollins still played an important part during the matchup. His amazing six receptions and 87 yards led the team. The rest of the offense struggled badly as Drake Maye threw 2 INTs and lost a fumble. Besides that, Maye registered 14-of-25 for 199 yards and no TDs before Tommy DeVito replaced him late in the game.

The Patriots also missed a field goal and committed costly blunders. Maye's interceptions included one that became Travis Hunter's first career interception. Another turnover helped Jacksonville add to its lead.

That made the WR's penalty one of various problems rather than the reason New England lost. To make matters worse, the Patriots had moved into a fourth-and-1 situation before the flag.

How Mack Hollins' Past Fines Could Affect His Next NFL Punishment

Hollins already has a record full of penalties. During the 2025 playoffs he received two fines for taunting in Buffalo's win over Denver.

The first was $6,736. And the second was $11,255 after Hollins stepped over Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II following a catch. His two fines totaled $17,991.

The NFL's current fine schedule lists taunting at $11,941 for a first offense and $17,911 for a repeat offense. That gives some rough idea of what Hollins could face if the league issues a fine for the Jacksonville incident. The actual amount has not been announced.

Hollins also had a $20,278 unnecessary roughness fine from a 2025 game against the New York Jets. However the NFL later rescinded that fine after his appeal. It therefore should not be treated as an active penalty on his record.

His previous taunting fines are more directly relevant to the latest incident because Sunday's penalty also came under the league's taunting rules.

Hollins has not been publicly fined for the Jaguars game yet. The NFL will review the play before announcing any discipline.

Currently, the Pats' have bigger problems to solve. Their 35-6 loss featured three turnovers from Maye and several other mistakes. New England will next face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 as it tries to recover from a 1-2 start.