Tom Brady once believed football needed his attention throughout the year. Gisele Bundchen saw the strain that routine placed on their family. Her heartfelt letter pushed Brady to look at his role at home and rethink how he spent his time once the NFL season ended. Brady opened up about that period during a revealing interview with Howard Stern. His comments explained why he began skipping some voluntary offseason work with the New England Patriots after years of regularly attending OTAs.

Gisele Bündchen's Concerns Changed How Tom Brady Handled the Offseason

On April 8, 2020, Brady discussed his marriage during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.” He said Bundchen had written him a “heartfelt letter” a few years earlier because she felt his priorities were not right.

Brady admitted that he had been heavily focused on football during the season. Once the season ended, he would turn his attention to training and his business interests.

“She didn't feel I was doing my part for the family, you know,” Brady said.

He explained that Bundchen felt she was taking care of the house while he concentrated on football and other commitments.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. And then all of the sudden when the season would end, that I'd be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business interests. Let me get into my football training.'”

Brady said the letter made him realise he needed to “check” himself. He also acknowledged that things at home had not been great.

His offseason routine then changed. Brady skipped the Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts in 2018 and again in 2019. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family, marking a clear change from his previous approach to OTAs.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Later Took Separate Paths

Brady and Bundchen finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage. They share two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady also has a son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Their divorce filing described the decision as amicable, and both continued to focus on co-parenting their children. Brady remained involved in his children's lives while continuing his work in football and broadcasting. Bündchen also moved forward with her own career and personal life.

Bündchen and Joaquim Valente welcomed their first child together in February 2025. In July 2026, Bündchen shared family photos from a trip to Tahiti that included Valente, their son, Benjamin and Vivian.

Brady's 2020 comments therefore offer a look at a different period in their relationship. At the time, Bündchen's letter pushed him to reconsider how much of his life revolved around football and his work outside the sport. His decision to skip OTAs followed that conversation as he tried to give more attention to his family.