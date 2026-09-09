Cooper Kupp's offseason had no quiet moments. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and his wife, Anna Marie, attended this year's most hyped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3 -- a detail Kupp himself casually dropped on HBO's Hard Knocks, almost like it was nothing. The same couple also launched a new coffee shop in Fayetteville, Arkansas, weeks before the 2026 NFL season kicked off. For the Kupps, this was not a typical summer.

Did Cooper Kupp really attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Yes, and Kupp was just as surprised as everyone else to be there.

During Hard Knocks, the Seahawks receiver mentioned seeing Tony Romo at the Swift-Kelce wedding before being cut off mid-sentence. That was enough for quarterback Sam Darnold to lose his composure entirely. "Wait, what? He was at the wedding? Did you go?" Darnold pressed. Kupp confirmed it — and then explained just how unexpected the whole thing was.

"Bro, when I got the invitation, I thought it was a joke," Kupp said. "I would have imagined that there were a laundry list of people that just knew him better."

Kupp and Kelce have never been teammates. They have no obvious shared history that would put them on the same guest list as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. But there they were — Cooper and Anna photographed outside Madison Square Garden, among 1,000 guests watching the most talked-about celebrity wedding of the year.

Darnold's reaction felt genuine because it was. Nobody in that locker room saw that coming.

What is Dodo Coffee and what does Cooper Kupp's wife Anna have to do with it?

While the wedding made headlines, the Kupps were also quietly building something of their own.

Dodo Coffee opened in Fayetteville, Arkansas, just weeks before the NFL season began. Cooper and Anna are both part of the ownership group, which also includes Anna's parents and her sister's husband. It is a proper family business -- not a celebrity vanity project.

Kupp has been open about what the space is meant to feel like. "We don't want you to come here and feel like you walk up to the window, they hand you your coffee, you're gone," he told ESPN. "We also want to have the opportunity for you to come in and open the door, walk into the coffee shop, walk through, walk into our space, see the space, see what we've created for you to enjoy."

The couple, married since 2015 in Yakima, Washington, are now building roots in the Pacific Northwest again with Kupp back home playing for Seattle. Between a Super Bowl ring, a celebrity wedding guest list, and a growing small business, Anna and Cooper Kupp are having a year that most people would not believe unless it aired on HBO.