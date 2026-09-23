Jaxson Dart's season-ending injury has put New York Giants in a tough spot, but the quarterback is not the only concern. Brian Burns is also dealing with an ankle injury, while several other starters are not fully healthy. Andrew Thomas, Malik Nabers and Deonte Banks are among the players on the injury report before Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. New York Giants now have to find answers fast. The bigger test is not only replacing injured players. It is seeing if the rest of the team can take bigger roles and keep the season moving.

New York Giants Need Jameis Winston And The Offense To Step Up Without Dart

Jaxson Dart's absence changes New York Giants' plans at quarterback. Jameis Winston is now expected to take over the starting role, with Jake Haener also on the roster.

That puts more pressure on Winston.

Giants cannot expect him to simply replace everything Dart brought to the offense. The team may need a simpler plan and stronger support around him. The running game, offensive line and receivers could all have a bigger part in helping Winston settle in.

Adam Thielen believes the Giants should also consider another option. Speaking on ESPN's NFL Live, Thielen said, "I like Jimmy Garoppolo." He also pointed to Garoppolo's experience and ability to work within a system.

Thielen called the Giants a "playoff caliber team" with Dart. That view adds another layer to the quarterback debate. If New York still believes it can compete, adding an experienced quarterback could become part of the plan.

The Giants plan to bring in another QB following Jaxson Dart's injury pic.twitter.com/PWHcXbK36T — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) September 23, 2026

For now, Winston has the chance to show he can keep the offense on track.

New York Giants Need Their Defense And Remaining Stars To Carry More Weight

The bigger problem may not stop with the quarterback. Brian Burns missed Wednesday's practice after suffering a low ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Rams. He is not expected to need surgery, but he could miss time.

Burns had 16.5 sacks in 2025, so his absence could leave a clear hole on defense. Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to see more work if Burns cannot play.

The Giants also need their other starters to stay ready. Andrew Thomas was limited with a groin issue, while Malik Nabers worked through his shoulder problem. Deonte Banks remained limited as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

That leaves New York with little room for more setbacks.

The answer may have to come from players who have not been the main names so far. More pressure on the pass rush, more work for the offense and better support for Winston could help the Giants handle the changes.

The injuries have made the road harder, but Sunday will show if New York can respond with the players still available.