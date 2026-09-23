Randi Mahomes' biggest surprise in March 2025 came with a set of house keys. Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes joined forces to give her a new $825,000 home in Texas. The gift arrived after Randi had spent decades raising her children and supporting their dreams. The new home came at an emotional point in Randi's life. She was preparing to leave the Texas house where Patrick, Jackson and Mia grew up. Her reaction showed just how much the family's gesture meant.

Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Mahomes Surprised Randi With An $825,000 Home

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany and Jackson gave Randi the newly built four-bedroom home in March 2025. Property reports valued it at about $825,000. The house features a formal dining room, a butler's pantry and a primary suite with a spa-style bathroom.

Randi revealed the surprise on Instagram on March, 2025, posting photos outside the house with the keys. She wrote, “Home is where the heart is, and my heart is full!” She thanked Patrick, Brittany, Jackson and her grandchildren, calling the gift an “incredible blessing.”

Randi added, “Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life.” She also looked ahead to “new memories, laughter, and love” inside her new home.

The gift arrived as Randi prepared to sell her childhood home in Tyler, Texas. She later described the move as emotional, writing, “It's bittersweet but it's time for a change.” She also remembered the “tears and laughter and memories” connected to the property.

Randi Mahomes' Sacrifices Shaped Patrick Mahomes' Journey

Randi became Patrick's mother at 20. In an interview with People, she explained how motherhood changed her life, saying it made her “grow up in a great way.” She also described Patrick as her “little best friend.”

Her support continued through Patrick's sporting journey. During an April 2025 Instagram Q&A, Randi recalled Patrick considering quitting football in high school. She encouraged him to continue playing, reminding him that sitting out and watching games would not make him happy.

Patrick stayed with football and eventually became the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round pick in 2017. His NFL career later turned him into one of the league's biggest stars.

Brittany's bond with Randi has grown alongside that family journey. Randi described Brittany as “like a daughter to me” in Dec. 2025, recalling how closely she had watched the couple's relationship develop.

Patrick and Brittany helped Randi begin a new chapter while giving back to the woman who devoted much of her life to raising her children as a strong single mother.