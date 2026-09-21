Shannon Sharpe had very different reactions to two NFL quarterbacks during a busy Sunday. Cooper Rush suffered badly for Atlanta Falcons against Carolina Panthers while Deshaun Watson gave Cleveland Browns a much better display against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rush lost a fumble and threw an interception early as Atlanta fell behind leading Sharpe to question why the quarterback continues to get chances in the NFL. Sharpe had also praised Watson earlier for his response after a poor Week 1 performance. His comments put two very different quarterback stories in focus.

Shannon Sharpe Questions Why Cooper Rush Keeps Getting NFL Chances

Cooper Rush entered the Falcons' game with a difficult task. He was starting because Atlanta had already lost Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. to injuries.

The opportunity quickly turned into a nightmare. Rush fumbled on Atlanta's opening drive and then threw an interception on the next play. The Panthers took control and built a big lead.

Sharpe did not hold back while reacting to Rush's display.

"Cooper Rush hasn't played well since the Pilgrims landed, but some how. He keeps landing jobs. He's terrible don't care what NFL execs think," Sharpe wrote on X.

He followed that up with another strong comment about the Falcons quarterback.

"Falcons should do like baseball tms do. When losing bad and pitchers are struggling put a field player in 2 pitch. I promise an RB, DB or Wr could do better than Cooper Rush."

Cooper Rush gets benched and Jack Strand's first career NFL pass is a Pick-6.



Pray for Falcons fans ???????????? pic.twitter.com/S3Frfo3KY8 — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) September 20, 2026

Rush had previously spent time with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Baltimore Ravens. He later signed a one-year deal with Atlanta and became the starter after injuries changed the Falcons' quarterback room.

Shannon Sharpe Praises Deshaun Watson After His Stronger Cleveland Browns Showing

The tone was very different when Sharpe discussed Deshaun Watson's performance for Cleveland Browns.

Watson entered Week 2 under stress after Cleveland's 34-10 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception in that game while taking five sacks.

Fcaing Tampa Bay Deshaun Watson looked much more comfortable. Before severe weather stopped the game with Cleveland leading 23-19, he had completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Deshaun Watson also found with rookie Denzel Boston for a 55-yard touchdown before finding Blake Whiteheart for a 17-yard score later in the game.

Sharpe praised the change in Watson's performance, writing, "ABSOLUTELY. Played what I think is his best (game) as a Brown. Keeps his job another week."

The Browns had Shedeur Sanders behind Watson on the depth chart making the quarterback situation an early talking point around the team.

While Watson gave Sharpe a reason to praise his response, Rush's poor start brought fresh questions about the Falcons' quarterback plans. With injuries limiting Atlanta's options the team now faces another decision at the position.