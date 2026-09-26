Shedeur Sanders could face a big question about his future with the Cleveland Browns after losing the starting quarterback job to Deshaun Watson. Cleveland Browns analyst Tony Grossi now believes Sanders may not be with the team next season. His view comes as another possible path has started to draw attention. The New York Giants have been linked to the idea of adding Sanders if their quarterback situation gets worse. Nothing has been decided, and there is no reported trade agreement. Still, the two storylines have put more focus on what Cleveland may do with Sanders after this season.

Tony Grossi Says Shedeur Sanders Could Be The Odd Man Out When The Cleveland Browns Plan Their Next QB Room

Tony Grossi recently gave his view on Shedeur Sanders' future in Cleveland. He believes Cleveland Browns could have too many options at quarterback by next season.

"How does Shedeur Sanders' tenure in Cleveland end? This is torture. He's not going to be on the team next year. Can we all agree with that? I don't know that. Oh, I think I do know that. I don't know that. See, anything I say is going to sound like I want this to happen, and that's not what you're asking me. You're asking me what I think will happen. I don't think he's with the team next year. Okay. Why? Because I think they have Taylen Green. I think they have Dillon Gabriel. I think they have a rookie. And I think they look at a mid-price little bridge veteran, veteran quarterback. Okay, so I think he's the odd man out."

Grossi's comments are his own prediction. They do not mean Cleveland has decided to move on from Sanders.

Former Browns WR Jarvis Landry says Shedeur Sanders should NOT be Cleveland's starting QB right now ????@God_Son80 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/kTT3UCBUNs — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 25, 2026

For now, Sanders still has time to change that picture. If he gets meaningful snaps, his play could become important when the Browns review their quarterback room.

Giants Trade Talk Gives Shedeur Sanders Another Possible NFL Path If Cleveland Moves On From Him

The New York Giants have also entered the wider discussion around Sanders. A recent For The Win debate looked at whether New York could make a trade for the young quarterback.

The idea comes after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury. If the Giants decide they need another quarterback, Sanders could become one name to consider.

There are questions, though. Cleveland may not want to trade Sanders, especially if the team still sees room for him to develop. A deal would also not guarantee Sanders a permanent starting role in New York.

For Sanders, the next few weeks could matter.