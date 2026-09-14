Antonio Brown has once again stirred up NFL conversation, this time by turning his attention toward Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The former wide receiver used social media to comment on Hudson's appearance before North Carolina's game, while also pulling Tom Brady into the joke. Brown's post quickly stood out because his history with Belichick and Brady gives the remark an extra layer. His latest dig adds another chapter to the long-running stream of online comments involving the former Patriots stars and their circle.

Antonio Brown targets Jordon Hudson and Tom Brady

Brown shared a video of Hudson ahead of North Carolina's game on Saturday. Hudson was seen crossing the field in a white outfit with a printed cropped top and heels as she prepared for the Tar Heels' game day.

Rather than simply commenting on the occasion, Brown used the moment to take a personal shot at Hudson and connect her appearance to Brady. "He must like her cause her body built like Tom Brady…," Antonio Brown said via X.

The post was another example of Brown using X to create a reaction around one of the NFL's most recognizable figures. Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, has remained in the spotlight since leaving the NFL coaching ranks, while his relationship with Hudson has continued to attract public attention.

Brown has previously commented on the couple. His posts have included reactions to their public appearances and references to their age difference, making his latest post part of an ongoing pattern rather than an isolated remark.

Antonio Brown's history with Bill Belichick

Brown's connection to Belichick goes back to his brief stint with the New England Patriots in 2019. The wide receiver joined the team amid enormous expectations but played only one game before the Patriots released him following assault allegations.

His time in New England was short, but his relationship with the franchise remains a recurring subject in his social-media activity.

That was evident again when Brown turned his attention toward another Patriots wide receiver, AJ Brown, after New England's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

AJ Brown had recently joined the Patriots after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles in June. During the game, he was seen reading, something fans have come to associate with him. Brown joked that the book had a very different subject.

"AJ Brown reading what matters…," Brown said. He followed the post with a suggestion that the book was about getting traded again, referencing AJ Brown's move from Philadelphia to New England.

For Antonio Brown, social media has become a place where former NFL rivalries, personalities and current storylines frequently collide. His latest comments involving Belichick, Hudson and Brady are likely to keep that conversation going.