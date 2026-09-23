Jaxson Dart's knee injury had left the New York Giants searching for more depth at quarterback, with Jameis Winston set to take over the starting job. The Giants already had Jake Haener on their practice squad, but another familiar name had emerged as a possible option. Brandon Allen, who had spent the summer with New York, could have returned to the team as its third quarterback. The move would have brought back a veteran who had previous experience with the Giants and had started games in Denver.

Giants could sign Brandon Allen

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the Giants could bring Allen back after Dart's injury. The 34-year-old quarterback had joined New York for training camp but did not make the 53-man roster when the team made its final cuts.

Allen had spent five of the previous six seasons with Giants quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan. That familiarity could have helped if New York needed another quarterback behind Winston and Haener.

Allen entered the NFL with the Denver Broncos and made three starts for the team in 2019, finishing with a 1 -2 record as a starter. He had also made at least one start for the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers during his career.

His recent preseason numbers, however, had not been strong. Allen completed 26 of 38 passes for 224 yards across three preseason games, with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Giants' quarterback options after Jaxson Dart

The Giants had turned to Winston after Dart suffered the knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams. Winston had entered his second season with the New York Giants after playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.

He had appeared in three games for the Giants in 2025 when Dart missed time, throwing for 567 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. New York had lost both of his starts that season. Winston then stepped in during the Giants' 28 -6 loss to the Rams after Dart left the game. The Big Lead had listed several other quarterbacks New York could have considered, including Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers and Joe Flacco of the Cincinnati Bengals. Derek Carr was another name mentioned, although his rights remained with New Orleans.

For now, Winston had been placed in the starting role, while Haener remained on the practice squad. Allen's possible return would have given the Giants another experienced option as they dealt with Dart's uncertain timetable.