George Kittle gave San Francisco 49ers fans another reason to smile on Sunday. The tight end caught six passes for 82 yards and scored two touchdowns in the 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. His wife, Claire Kittle, was also watching the big day closely from the sidelines. She first shared her game-day look before turning her attention to her husband's strong finish. Claire also celebrated Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk reaching 10 seasons with the 49ers. Her posts added a personal touch to a busy day for the team and its fans in San Francisco.

Claire Kittle Showed Her Pride After George Kittle's Two-Touchdown Performance

Claire Kittle shared a look at her game-day outfit before George Kittle took over the game. She wore a yellow 49ers T-shirt with striped blue shorts and posted a sideline moment from Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle then delivered one of his biggest moments of the season. He caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter with 8:42 left. He later scored again on a 20-yard catch with only 1:30 remaining.

Kittle finished the game with six catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. The two scores were his first multi-touchdown game since Week 11 of last season.

His performance also gave the 49ers another sign that their veteran tight end is finding his rhythm again. Kittle had suffered an Achilles tear last January, making his return to a major role an important part of San Francisco's season.

Claire also shared a 49ers post celebrating Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk completing 10 seasons with the franchise. Her message was short but showed how proud she was of both players.

“So proud of these guys,” she wrote.

Claire Kittle Had Already Celebrated George Kittle's Return After Week 1

Claire Kittle's Week 3 reaction also followed an emotional message she shared after George Kittle returned from Australia following the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco won that game 27-7 in Melbourne. After Kittle returned home, Claire shared pictures from their Australia trip, including moments with Kristin Juszczyk.

“Big G is back baby!!! A trip to Australia we will never forget, thank you for all the love down unda! I'll never be able to put into words how impressive you are @gkittle. You are 1 of 1 & I stay in awe of your resilience, heart, drive & talent,” she wrote.

She later added, “There is no challenge too large for you. Thank you for giving us your all every single day. I'll go ahead & speak for football fans everywhere and say it's good to have you back.”

The latest performance made the Week 3 win even more special. The 49ers moved to 3-0, while Kittle continued to show why he remains an important part of the offense.

For Claire, the game offered another chance to celebrate his return, his work and his impact on the 49ers.