Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman are taking their New England Patriots chemistry from the football field to the studio. The former New England stars have teamed up for a new FOX Sports digital series that promises plenty of football talk, personal stories and the kind of unfiltered opinions fans rarely hear during traditional broadcasts. Their latest project also brings another familiar name into the picture: former Patriots teammate Tom Brady.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman bring Patriots chemistry to FOX Sports

The new series, titled The Gronk & Jules Show, gives Gronkowski and Edelman another platform to discuss the NFL in their own style. The twice-weekly show launched ahead of the 2026 season and is available through FOX Sports' digital platforms, the NFL on Fox YouTube channel and major podcast platforms.

The timing makes sense. NFL Sundays once brought the two former Patriots stars together as teammates. Now, they are using that shared experience to offer fans a different kind of football coverage. FOX Sports says the pair will draw on their years inside NFL locker rooms to provide analysis, stories and opinions shaped by firsthand experience.

Gronkowski, who played eight seasons with New England, won three Super Bowls with the franchise before retiring in 2018. He later returned to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and captured another championship alongside Tom Brady.

The former tight end has also become a familiar face on FOX NFL Sunday, where he has worked as an analyst since 2022.

Gronkowski said: “Every Sunday, me, Jules and the rest of the FOX NFL crew are watching football for 10 hours, just like everyone else.This is a great way for us to get our takes from the week out when they're right on the top of our minds.”

Tom Brady's former Patriots teammates add a new twist to NFL coverage

Edelman brings his own decorated Patriots career to the project. He spent 11 seasons with New England and retired in 2020 after helping the franchise win three Super Bowls. He moved into television several years later and now works as an analyst on FOX NFL Kickoff.

His long-running friendship with Gronkowski is central to the new show. Rather than presenting themselves as distant analysts, the former teammates want the program to feel more like a conversation between friends who happen to know the NFL from the inside.Edelman said: “Rob and I are part of a group chat with the FOX crew that gets very active on NFL Sundays, so this show is like we're adding everyone to the group chat.”

That relaxed approach could become the show's biggest strength. Gronkowski and Edelman already understand how to play off one another, and their years with the Patriots give them a deep collection of stories to draw from.

Their connection to Brady adds another layer for longtime New England fans. All three were major parts of the Patriots dynasty, while Gronkowski and Brady later reunited in Tampa Bay to win another Super Bowl.

New episodes of The Gronk & Jules Show are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays. Monday episodes will focus on the biggest developments from the weekend, while Thursday editions will feature Edelman speaking with players, coaches and other NFL figures.

FOX Sports executive Brad Zager believes their natural chemistry will translate just as well away from the field. Now, fans will get to see whether that familiar Patriots energy can become one of the network's newest digital hits.